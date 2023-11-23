Ex-UFC fighter Brendan Schaub has a "conspiracy" theory about Georges St-Pierre and the UFC

Georges St-Pierre is on Brendan Schaub's mind as we head into the new year.

With the calendar year ending as well as particular landmark shows looming, Schaub is one of many speculating on what could transpire in 2024.

One of his loftier predictions for UFC in the new year is a GSP return to the cage for the landmark April show, UFC 300.

On episode 362 of The Schaub Show, Schaub prefaced his statements by saying he has a little conspiracy. He said:

"UFC 300, I think you get Conor McGregor (Michael) Chandler. Then I also think and I have no inside sources. I didn't source check anything with this but it's just what appears where I think this could line up. I think UFC 300, you're gonna get Conor-Chandler and you're gonna get GSP-Nick Diaz."

Schaub added:

"Here's my only assumption with that, if you notice lately GSP's posted a hell of a lot more. When guys retire, they're usually not that active on social media. They're sure not posting trainign or anything. Look at GSP's social media, he's posting way more content. He's in phenomenal shape. He was supposed to grapple on December 15th."

"They pulled him from that card. He's just commentating on it now. So he's in shape. I think they're pulling him and I think he's staying in shape to come out at UFC 300."

Check out Schaub's UFC 300 analysis below:

Georges St-Pierre and his history of big UFC fights

GSP is no stranger to prolific bouts inside of the UFC's octagon.

Georges St-Pierre drew one of the biggest live gates in MMA history versus Jake Shields. At UFC 129 in April 2011, over fifty-five thousand people in Toronto, Ontario, watched Georges garner a unanimous decision win to defend his welterweight crown.

'Rush' returned after a lengthy hiatus to capture the middleweight strap from Michael Bisping. This took place at the world's most famous arena, Madison Square Garden, in New York City at UFC 217 in November 2017.

Georges St-Pierre also has a history of performing at previous meaningful numbered events, as he was prominently featured on UFC 100. GSP defended his welterweight belt against Thiago Alves and secured a unanimous decision win over the feared knockout artist in that landmark event in July 2009.

This proposed UFC 300 bout idea would also be a rematch from a massive event with Nick Diaz. Their initial contest was one where Georges St-Pierre defended his welterweight belt by way of a unanimous decision versus Diaz at UFC 158 in March 2013.