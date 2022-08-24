Reports: UFC suing producers of 'Bisping: The Michael Bisping Story' documentary due to "copyright infringement"

Michael Bisping's documentary has reportedly drawn the ire of the UFC.

Producers of 'Bisping: The Michael Bisping Story' may be in a bit of hot water as the Ultimate Fighting Championship is reportedly suing for copyright infringement after UFC footage was said to have been used in the film without the proper license to do so.

MMA Reporter for TSN Sports, Aaron Bronsteter, relayed this information by quote tweeting the initial report from Sportico. In his tweet relaying the report details, Bronsteter said:

"The UFC is suing Canadian film production company Score G Productions for copyright infringement for using UFC footage without licensing for their documentary "Bisping: The Michael Bisping Story" per @Sportico"

'Bisping: The Michael Bisping Story' was distributed internationally this year and features several massive names. Some names that are part of the Bisping documentary include Joe Rogan, Mickey Rourke, Michael Jai White, Georges St-Pierre, and Tito Ortiz.

The Blu-ray and DVD release took place in late-June. All major video on-demand platforms now carry the documentary - based on the first ever UFC champion from the UK.

The story of Bisping is truly incredible but great MMA documentaries aren't an anomaly.

Michael Bisping and other MMA documentaries

Bisping's life story now enters the space of great MMA documentaries and 'The Count' joins some elite company.

The 1999's 'Choke' documented Rickson Gracie in his pursuit of winning the Vale Tudo tournament in 1995 in Japan. Gracie took part in a one night, eight man single elimination tournament. Some of the behind the scenes depict a truly wild time in the sport. The documentary also interestingly delves into the deep lineage of the Gracie family that popularized jiu-jitsu throughout the world.

The 2002 documentary, 'The Smashing Machine: The Life and Times of Extreme Fighter Mark Kerr,' documents a very unique time in the sport of MMA. Kerr is shown taking part in Vale Tudo fights in Brazil and also in UFC fights - which were impacted by a lot of political push back at the time. But mostly the focus was on Kerr's efforts in PRIDE.

This includes his run within the 2000 Pride Openweight Grand Prix. The doc also shows Kerr grappling with substance abuse demons and the struggles of a tumultuous romantic relationship whilst preparing for fights.

