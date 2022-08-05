"It matters that they're one month after" - Chael Sonnen on how Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler could end up becoming No.1 contender fight

If Dustin Poirier and Michael Chandler throw down, it could potentially be in a title eliminator bout, says Chael Sonnen.

There are rumblings out there that Dustin Poirier vs. Michael Chandler is being targeted for UFC 281, with reports indicating the two parties are close to an agreement. As of this writing, that bout is still in the works.

When discussing this rumored battle between the highly-ranked 155 pounders, Sonnen said:

"This is a dream fight, but what's on it? What comes from it? I don't know that we can answer that yet. One month before these guys are going to square off, Charles [Oliveira] is going to square off with Islam [Makhachev]. It matters who's the champion. It matters who has the belt. It matters that they're one month after it."

Sonnen continued:

"I don't think you would normally look at this match as a No.1-contenders [bout]. But if the field changes, particularly if Islam wins, it's going to be talked about, and it might just become that. But they're going to have to claim it... This is an awesome match. I'm pumped about it."

Dustin Poirier is currently the No.2-ranked contender at lightweight — Michael Chandler is presently the No.5-ranked 155 pound fighter in the UFC. 'The Diamond' seems to be teasing the bout via social media, indicating through his Twitter that he's looking at a 25 minute in his next affair.

Listento Chael Sonnen provide his thoughts on the bout in the video below:

Dustin Poirier's history with lightweight gold

The Poirier vs. Chandler matchup would make sense, since pre-existing banter exists between the two. Both men had an intense verbal exchange with one another at UFC 276. A clip of the argument quickly made rounds in MMA media outlets in the days that followed.

'The Diamond' will have been out of action for just shy of a full year if this rumored fight transpires on the projected date. Dustin Poirier last competed in December 2021 in a UFC lightweight world title bid against Charles Oliveira. He would fall short to 'do Bronx' by way of third-round rear naked choke at UFC 269.

Poirier first challenged for lightweight gold in September 2019. 'The Diamond' would also lose via rear-naked choke in the third round against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242.

