"You're of no use!" - Chael Sonnen's message to fans criticizing Israel Adesanya for UFC 276 performance

Israel Adesanya is getting some pushback in regards to his latest performance, but Chael Sonnen isn't buying it.

During an excerpt from the latest episode of Chael Sonnen's show, Beyond The Fight, the former multi-division UFC title challenger addressed fans criticizing Adesanya's overall effort at UFC 276.

Sonnen stated:

"You're of no use. Any time you offer a complaint, you must then present a solution or you're of no use. Sitting around and identifying what you don't like about work that others are getting done is no use. So how do you do that if you're in Izzy's spot? Because it's the second time it happened, and it's going to be a trend."

"This started when Izzy was the most exciting guy in the world. He truly was. He was even winning Fight of the Night. Geez, his fight with Kelvin Gastelum was nominated for Fight of the Year. I think they won it with The World MMA Awards, but I know it was nominated. "

"All of a sudden guys figure out, man I got to stay away from this guy. This guy is dangerous, I'm scared to death of him, this guy could hurt me really bad."

Sonnen drew comparisons to Israel Adesanya's title defense versus Yoel Romero, pointing out how the challenger received minimal flack while the champion took the brunt of the public's criticism.

'The American Gangster' referred to this perceptual dynamic as "blame the winner."

Israel Adesanya's UFC 276 performance

Israel Adesanya notched the fifth successful defense of his undisputed UFC middleweight crown by garnering a comprehensive unanimous decision win over Jared Cannonier in the main event of UFC 276.

Some detractors took to social media, making the joke that Adesanya performed an Undertaker themed entrance while causing the fans to "rest in peace." Clearly this perception was not shared by all, as evidenced by this Twttier post from the WWE legend himself.

Adesanya's next title challenger seems to be an opponent who also won on Saturday: Alex Pereira.

Alex Pereira knocked out No.4-ranked middleweight Sean Strickland a bit over halfway through the first frame of their contest.

Pereira has a pair of kickboxing victories over Adesanya.

