"He doesn't have proper guidance around him at all times" - Yoel Romero shares opinion on what causes Jon Jones' reoccurring issues

Yoel Romero is doing media for his upcoming Bellator 280 fight in Paris against Alex Polizzi, and had an interesting answer for reporter Shakiel Mahjouri when asked who was the most fun to party with. Through a translator, Romero laughed and named Jon Jones and Jorge Masvidal.

The translator said:

"With Jon Jones and Jorge Masvidal, every time I've gone out with Jon Jones it's been a hell of a party. It's been a great time. And granted even though he's had his issues, every time he's gone out with Yoel there's been no issues. Just a very good time. Good vibes, everything. He just believes that Jon Jones just doesn't have proper guidance around him at all times, someone to take care of him and guide him the right way. But the times with him have been nothing but great. Also with Masvidal, great times, good parties, lots of fun. He's not one to go out a lot, but the times he has gone out with them, it's a hell of a party, every time."

Jon Jones and Yoel Romero were training partners for years back at Jackson Wink MMA in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Romero is now training with American Top Team in Coconut Creek Florida. Jones left the official Jackson Wink gym after his latest arrest but still trains with some of their coaches privately. According to Romero, their friendship is still going strong.

Yoel Romero once vowed he'd never fight his good friend Jon Jones

Leading up to his August 2019 fight against Paulo Costa at UFC 241, Yoel Romero was asked whether he'd ever consider moving from middleweight to light heavyweight given how big he was for the 185-pound division.

Romero struck down the idea, saying he was too small to compete against 205ers, and also stating he'd never fight Jon Jones. He said:

"The most important thing that I have is my relationship with Jonny. I have a big, yes, big, a good relationship, good relationship. [A fight] will never happen. Never. No no no no, forget about it. I'm a real man, I'm a real man. I don't care nothing about the show, something like this. I am the man. When I stand with a guy, a man, it's with good times and bad times. That's me. I no fight you because you my brother, you my friend. I don't fight you for four million, I no fight you. No no no no."

Romero has since left the UFC and now fights for Bellator. He's currently on a four fight losing streak with his first Bellator fight ending in a split decision loss to Phil Davis. He now faces the 10-1 Alex Polizzi at Bellator Paris on May 6.

