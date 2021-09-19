Who won the Yoel Romero vs. Phil Davis fight at Bellator 266 (18th September 2021)?

Phil Davis spoiled the Bellator MMA debut of Yoel Romero in the main event of Bellator 266, Saturday, September 18, at the SAP Center in San Jose, California. Davis earned a split decision to bounce back from his loss to light heavyweight champ Vadim Nemkov in April.

Davis did not hide his gameplan ahead of the fight. He made it known that he would use his wrestling advantage against the heavy-hitting Cuban. Come fight night, that's precisely what 'Mr. Wonderful' did, taking down Romero five times throughout the fight.

What's more surprising, though, was that Davis also outworked the 44-year-old in the striking department. He outstruck 'The Soldier of God' 59 to 25 after three rounds of action.

In the co-main event of Bellator 266, Neiman Gracie proved that he's more than just a talented grappler. He lit up Mark Lemminger to secure the technical knockout (TKO) victory in the opening round. With striking guru Rafael Cordeiro by his side, Gracie showcased tremendous improvement on the feet as he scored his first stoppage victory due to strikes.

The Ultimate Fighter alum DeAnna Bennett dismantled Alejandra Lara in three rounds to earn a unanimous decision win. Bennett dedicated the victory to her late father, who used to take her to live MMA events in the same building Bellator 266 took place at.

In a battle of former featherweights who found new life in the lightweight division, England's Saul Rogers defeated Russian-born Georgi Karakhanyan via unanimous decision. The British fighter controlled his opponent for long stretches of the bout to bounce back from his loss against Mads Burnell.

The main card opener of Bellator 266 saw Ben Parrish upset Christian Edwards, a prospect out of Jackson-Wink MMA. Parish landed a right hook and followed up with a left hook to send Edwards crashing onto the mat. 'Big Tuna' swarmed his opponent to capture a TKO win.

Bellator 266: Yoel Romero vs. Phil Davis main card results

Phil Davis def. Yoel Romero via split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-26)

Neiman Gracie def. Mark Lemminger via TKO (Round 1)

Deanna Bennett def. Alejandra Lara via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Saul Rogers def. Georgi Karakhanyan via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

Ben Parrish def. Christian Edwards via KO (Round 1)

Bellator 266: Yoel Romero vs. Phil Davis preliminary card results

Alex Polizzi def. Grant Neal via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Anthony Adams def. Khalid Murtazaliev via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Bobby Seronio III def. Socrates Hernandez via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-26, 29-26)

Abraham Vaesau def. Albert Gonzales via TKO (Round 1)

Shane Keefe def. Rhalan Gracie via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Edwin de los Santos def. Jon Adams via TKO (Round 1)

Jesse Delgado def. Joshua Dillon via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

