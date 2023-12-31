Michael Chandler shares first response to Conor McGregor’s breaking fight announcement

Michael Chandler released his first statement after seeing Conor McGregor’s fight announcement video.

In November 2022, Chandler suffered a third-round submission loss against Dustin Poirier. Since then, the former Bellator lightweight champion has been connected to several rumors of a fight against McGregor, with the latter being inactive since a severe leg injury in July 2021.

Over the last few months, Dana White has continuously stated Chandler will be the opponent for McGregor’s highly-anticipated Octagon return. In the meantime, ‘The Notorious’ has played mind games with the community by claiming that he planned to fight someone else.

Earlier today, McGregor released a video on Twitter claiming he will be fighting Chandler at 185 pounds on June 29 during International Fight Week. After watching the announcement, ‘Iron’ responded on Twitter by saying:

“I always said I wanted you at your biggest, your baddest and your best. 185 would look good on me.”

Conor McGregor’s interest in fighting Michael Chandler at 185 pounds isn’t a shocking announcement. Earlier this year, The Ultimate Fighter Season 31 aired with McGregor and Chandler as opposing coaches. During the introduction period, ‘The Notorious’ told ‘Iron’ that he wanted to fight at middleweight.

Watch Conor McGregor's announcement video below:

Brett Okamoto was on the phone with Michael Chandler while watching Conor McGregor’s announcement

Michael Chandler committed his time and efforts to secure a massive payday by fighting Conor McGregor. As a result, Chandler was allegedly getting worried as months passed before the Dublin native posted his announcement video.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto had this to say on Twitter about Chandler’s immediate reaction to watching McGregor talk about their expected fight:

“Just got off the phone with Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA). He watched Conor's announcement of their fight on June 29 with me on speaker. He laughed as it played and (regarding the 185 stipulation) said, "Here we go. Any weight is good with me."

Chandler has faced various ups and downs throughout his UFC tenure. With that said, he will have a significant advantage against McGregor as his layoff hasn’t been as long as ‘The Notorious.’ Only time will tell if the former two-division UFC champion can silence the doubters by taking out ‘Iron.’

