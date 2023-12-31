Conor McGregor announces UFC return date, sparks hilarious reactions from fans - “Just tormenting Chandler at this point”

Conor McGregor has announced when and who he is expected to fight next.

Over the last few months, McGregor has kept the MMA community on their toes as he’s continuously teased different plans for his highly-anticipated octagon return. Earlier today, ‘The Notorious’ kept his promise of making an announcement about the details of his next fight on New Year’s Eve.

With a wine glass in hand, the former two-division UFC champion had this to say in a video posted on Twitter:

“Ladies and gentlemen, a happy new year to you all. I’d like to announce the return date for myself, ‘The Notorious’ Conor McGregor. For the the greatest comeback of all time will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, for International Fight Week on June the 29th. The opponent, Michael Chandler, and the weight, Mr.Chandler, 185 pounds.”

Fans filled the Twitter comment section with various responses to McGregor’s announcement:

“Conor’s really just tormenting Chandler at this point”

“Is McGregor trolling us with this? Chandler is 5’8 and probably walks around at 175 MAX.”

“While your sitting drinking chandler is putting in the work man and it will show when you fight”

“Bros looking 10 years older, the silly snow has aged him bad”

“CHANDLER DID WHAT HE WAS TOLD LFG”

“185 and a 8 ball”

Twitter comments

Conor McGregor was expected to fight again in late 2023. Unfortunately, ‘The Notorious’ didn’t re-join the USADA drug-testing pool in time, postponing his UFC return until the upcoming calendar year. Luckily for Michael Chandler, McGregor’s next opponent has remained the same.

Watch Conor McGregor's fight announcement below:

Expand Tweet

Ariel Helwani confirms Conor McGregor “pushed” for a fight at UFC 300

Conor McGregor was tied to plenty of rumors about headlining the historic UFC 300 event on April 13, 2024. Before settling for June, McGregor reportedly did everything he could to book a fight for the 300th numbered UFC event that everyone hoped he would headline.

Following McGregor’s fight announcement, MMA journalist Ariel Helwani had this to say on Twitter:

“International Fight Week is in fact slated for June 29 in Vegas. First time that IFW will be in June. It’s usually that first or second Saturday in July. McGregor wanted to fight at 300. He pushed hard for it. He was ready, I’m told. But after meeting with the brass last week they settled on June 29.”

McGregor hasn’t fought since suffering a gruesome leg injury against Dustin Poirier in July 2021. Meanwhile, Michael Chandler has fought more recently, but he’s also coming off an extended layoff after last fighting in November 2022, a third-round submission loss against Poirier.

Expand Tweet