"I'm worried about Chandler's mental health" - Fans react as Conor McGregor hints he's unlikely to fight Michael Chandler next

Conor McGregor's recent social media post, seemingly suggesting a reluctance to face Michael Chandler, has riled up fight fans.

Earlier this year, the UFC named the former three-time Bellator lightweight champion as McGregor's opponent for his highly awaited return. There were even rumblings about the pair duking it out at UFC 300.

However, there's recently been a slew of uncertainties about the matchup. Now, in a post on X, 'The Notorious' jokingly suggested Renato Moicano as 'Iron's' opponent for UFC 300.

Suffice it to say, fans had a lot to say about McGregor's comments, prompting many to take to social media to note their opinions.

Check out a few fan reactions below:

@MonricOW wrote:

"I'm worried about Chandler's mental health reading these tweets."

@wealth_turtle speculated:

"McGregor is afraid to fight again."

@Gamechanger0510 threw shade on Chandler, saying:

"Conor, doesn't he know you only do Superfights? Like those take 2 superstars, not 1. 😂😂😂"

@BonnieParkerZeD had this to say:

"Give Chandler his payday bro, he’s been begging for that. 💰 🤣🤣"

@bloodlotus_mt said:

"You're going to make Mike cry and beg for red panty night. 🤣"

@martin_grobler wrote:

"No dude. We want to see you fight. Maybe see you get your butt kicked again. 😉 The whole world wants to see it."

@GabrielBittar7 suggested:

"How about we do Ireland x Brazil 2, Charles Oliveira is Brazil's hero now and I think this would be the most fun fight to do."

@ShaunLFC9 wrote:

"Just admit your scared of Chandler Conor, it’s ok."

Conor McGregor's inventive idea to avoid retirement

With his highly awaited UFC comeback suffering numerous delays, many believe Conor McGregor might never step into the cage again. However, according to the Irishman, he will never walk away from the sport.

During an interview with Mail Sport Boxing, the former two-division champion claimed that he would re-calibrate his opposition but never retire from the sport:

"It's tough to walk away, for sure... I'm never going to walk away. I'm simply going to re-calibrate my competition... If you talk about jiu-jitsu tournaments and martial arts tournaments there is a youth division, there is a junior division, there is a senior division... a master's division. You recalibrate the competition."

He added:

"If I'm on a walking stick, I'm going to be finding out who's the best f****r, who's the second mother f****r with a walking stick out there, and me and him are going to fight."

Catch Conor McGregor's comments below (2:25):