Conor McGregor gives iconic six-word response to Michael Chandler claiming that the ex-UFC champ is "never coming back" 

Michael Chandler's bold proclamation that Conor McGregor is never coming back to MMA has invited a fiery response from the Irishman. McGregor's UFC return against 'Iron' was ceremoniously announced earlier this year, but the fight is yet to happen.

The Irishman was forced into a hiatus from the sport after suffering a leg injury during his trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021. After his recovery, the 34-year-old was paired up with Chandler for his octagon return.

The pair even coached The Ultimate Fighter 31 against each other, and the build-up for the bout was going great. However, numerous roadblocks, including the former two-division champion's delayed re-entry into the drug testing pool, have prevented the match-up from coming to fruition.

In a recent tweet, a seemingly frustrated Chandler threw shade at his would-be opponent's new Netflix documentary, 'McGregor Forever,' claiming that the Dubliner will never fight again:

"Imagine saying it, 'the greatest comeback in combat sports history' and then doing a whole sham of a documentary about it, and then never coming back. @TheNotoriousMMA McGregor FORGOTTEN."

Suffice it to say, McGregor, being the trash-talking maestro that he is, didn't let it slide and shot back at the former three-time Bellator lightweight kingpin with one of his iconic lines:

"Who the f**k is this guy?"

While not official, according to the Irishman's coach, Conor McGregor will make his UFC return during the summer of 2024.

Michael Chandler believes he is a risky fight for Conor McGregor

While Michael Chandler is more than eager to fight Conor McGregor, 'Iron' believes it would be risky for the Irishman to take him on in his comeback fight.

During a recent episode of Steve-O's Wild Ride! - Podcast, the former UFC lightweight title challenger talked about the uncertainties surrounding his fight against 'The Notorious,' speculating that McGregor's team might be trying to snub him for another fighter:

"If I was his manager, I would be trying to do the same thing because fighting me is not the smartest fight, you know. It is a great way to come back. If you beat me, you're in the top five of the lightweight division, but also, there are a lot of easier fights, and there could even be some bigger fights, but not really. People are chopping at the bits to see me come back."

