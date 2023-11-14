When does Conor McGregor fight next? Coach provides disappointing update on UFC return

For several reasons, Conor McGregor's UFC return was expected to take place at UFC 300 against Michael Chandler. First, it will be the promotion's marquee event in 2024, marking three centuries of numbered events. Second, it makes sense to book the biggest star in MMA to headline the sport's most high-profile event.

Third, it would right the wrong of the Irishman being pulled from his UFC 200 matchup with Nate Diaz, which was done due to disagreements over his media obligations. And fourth, given McGregor's recent injury and heavy drinking, it could very well be the last big pay-per-view he could headline before he declines.

Unfortunately, according to his coach John Kavanagh, Conor McGregor's next fight won't happen at UFC 300. The Straight Blast Gym Ireland founder joined Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour and spoke about his star pupil's return:

"We were hoping for April. That was the hope, that was what we were told, and then, now it seems to be the summertime."

When asked by Helwani why he thinks the UFC might opt for a later date for McGregor, Kavanagh said the following:

"I don't know. That's literally what we were having a back-and-forth with today, and I think he said you suggested that maybe 300 is already big enough."

Regardless of the reasoning, if Conor McGregor won't fight at UFC 300 as previously expected, it marks yet another delay for his octagon return, which seems to grow more and more unlikely as the days go by. However, John Kavanagh's words could also spell promotional trickery from the UFC.

It is possible that the promotion is hoping to lower fan expectations, then surprise them with an announcement, like they hoped to do with the Brock Lesnar reveal for UFC 200, until their plans were dashed by Ariel Helwani breaking the story first.

Conor McGregor reacts to Usman Nurmagomedov's positive PED test

The rivalry between Conor McGregor and the Nurmagomedov clan is eternal. Ever since he took on Khabib Nurmagomedov, there has been no love lost between either side. So, naturally, he had much to say about Usman Nurmagomedov's recent test for a banned substance.

McGregor took to X/Twitter, where he lambasted, in tweets he has since deleted, the Nurmagomedovs and even claimed that the late great Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov was turning in his grave.

