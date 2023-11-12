BREAKING: Usman Nurmagomedov accepts his fault in statement after drug test failure; turns off comments on social media

Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov has taken accountability for his actions as he grapples with the controversy surrounding a failed drug test leading to a six-month suspension. Subsequently, it has also led to his recent Bellator 300 victory against Brent Primus being overturned.

Ariel Helwani reported that the California State Athletic Commission has fined Nurmagomedov $50,000 for his actions. The drug test failure was confirmed by CSAC Executive Director Andy Foster, who chose not to disclose the specific substance that led to the positive result.

Usman Nurmagomedov has also been excluded from the Bellator Lightweight World Grand Prix due to the positive drug test. However, according to Ali Abdelaziz, Nurmagomedov's manager, he will not be stripped of his title.

In the wake of widespread scrutiny and criticism from the MMA community, Nurmagomedov addressed the situation on Instagram, providing clarification through a comprehensive statement. The 25-year-old wrote:

"I would like to give a comment regarding the latest news on my suspension. The results of my test revealed a prohibited substance that entered my body through medications, prescribed to me by a doctor. A few months before my fight, I was undergoing treatment, but unfortunately, I did not notify the athletic commission in advance."

He added:

"I would like to note that the California State Athletic Commission conducted its own full investigation, where I provided all the necessary documents, doctor notes, and medical certificates, thanks to which the period of my disqualification was reduced to 6 months, instead of longer suspensions accepted in such cases."

Check out the full statement below:

MMA fighters react to Usman Nurmagomedov drug fail

Several MMA stars reacted to Nurmagomedov's positive drug test. Patricky Freire took to X and wrote:

"They are who we thought they were."

Former Bellator star Dillon Danis wrote:

"Everyone from Dagestan is on performance-enhancing drugs."

Meanwhile, Brent Primus took to Instagram to launch a scathing tirade, writing:

"Damn cheaters... I’ve been in the gym training and staying in shape! I'm ready to keep this train going and advance in the @bellatormma lightweight Grand Prix"

Check out the reactions below:

