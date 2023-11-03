Usman Nurmagomedov gives a scathing 8-word reply to Israeli fighter Haim Gozali's son over distasteful missile message to Muslim fighters

Former Bellator MMA fighter Haim Gozali is making headlines due to his contentious actions during the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict. The Israeli mixed martial artist has stirred up a significant controversy through his social media posts, which have been condemned as anti-Islamic.

Gozali has faced severe backlash for a profoundly insensitive Instagram post that specifically singled out prominent Muslim UFC fighters. The post featured an image of a missile engraved with the names of Khabib Nurmagomedov, Khamzat Chimaev, and Islam Makhachev, accompanied by a deeply unsettling caption.

While the 50-year-old has remained resolute in his position, as evidenced by the consistent dissemination of such content on his Instagram account, his son Aviv Gozali, a Bellator MMA lightweight contender, has aligned himself with his father in this ongoing controversy. In response to one of his father's posts, Aviv Gozali made a comment insinuating that he would one day demonstrate the "Jewish power" to the world.

Usman Nurmagomedov, the cousin of former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and the reigning Bellator lightweight champion, was deeply incensed by Gozali's comment. The Dagestani retorted with a stern response, writing:

"You still wear diapers, first learn to walk."

A look at Haim Gozali's son's MMA record

Aviv Gozali, the son of the former Bellator MMA fighter Haim Gozali, is emerging as a contender in Bellator's lightweight division. The 22-year-old has already compiled an impressive professional MMA record of six wins and just one loss.

What truly distinguishes him is his extraordinary submission techniques, punctuated by the fact that all of his victories have been secured through submissions.

Under the guidance of his father, Haim Gozali, a former Bellator fighter, Aviv has undoubtedly received invaluable training and guidance, which has contributed to his rapid evolution in the sport. The Israeli also holds the record for the fastest submission in Bellator history.

Considering that Haim Gozali's son has provoked Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov with his incredibly insensitive and unapologetic posts, it's not surprising that the Dagestani fighter might harbor a desire to settle the score with Aviv Gozali inside the cage. Whether this potential matchup materializes is a question for the future, but it's clear that the comments made by Haim Gozali have drawn strong condemnation from several MMA fighters.