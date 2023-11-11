“Dagestan in shambles” - Usman Nurmagomedov suspended after testing positive for banned substance, fans outraged 

Usman Nurmagomedov failed a drug test for an unnamed substance.

When it comes to world-class talent outside of the UFC, Nurmagomedov is often mentioned as one of the best. The Bellator lightweight champion holds a professional MMA record of 18-0, 14 finishes, including seven wins under the Bellator banner.

Unfortunately for Nurmagomedov, his reputation is now being questioned after Cole Shelton broke the news that the Russian had failed a drug test. Ariel Helwani further explained the situation by saying this on X:

“Usman Nurmagomedov has been suspended 6 months by the California State of Athletic Commission after testing positive for a banned substance following his fight against Brent Primus at Bellator 300, per CSAC executive officer Andy Foster. That win has now been turned into a no contest.”

Helwani followed up by releasing a partial statement from Andy Foster, the executive director of the California State Athletic Commission:

“Per Foster, Nurmagomedov had a prescription but failed to apply for a TUE. They are not releasing what the substance was. He has also been fined 50k and is enrolling in VADA.”

Fans filled the comment section of Helwani’s post with negative reactions toward Nurmagomedov’s suspension:

“Dagestan in shambles”

“Wow. Not a good look.”

“How do world class athletes have prescriptions for PED’s for any other reason than to have an advantage over an opponent. Sanctioned cheating”

“Every fighter to come out of the caucus mountains is juiced to the gills on Soviet era PEDs”

“Dam not a good look for Dagestan with that last name Was Conor right ?”

“Wow Russians cheating who would’ve thought”

Usman Nurmagomedov, the cousin of MMA legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, last fought on October 7, defeating Brent Primus by unanimous decision. The win advanced Nurmagomedov to the Bellator Lightweight Grand Prix, where the winner is awarded $1 million.

The question is, what happens to the Grand Prix with the reigning champion suspended?

Will the Bellator Lightweight Grand Prix continue without Usman Nurmagomedov?

Usman Nurmagomedov’s six-month suspension has put the Bellator Lightweight Grand Prix finale in jeopardy. Yet, an official statement has not been released by Scott Coker or another Bellator representative.

Since Nurmagomedov’s latest win was overturned, Brent Primus could get an opportunity to re-enter the Grand Prix. Ariel Helwani reached out for a statement from Primus and relayed the message on X:

“Statement from Primus: "Today I was informed by Andy Foster that my opponent from Bellator 300 Usman Nurmagomedov tested positive for a banned substance and the fight is now ruled a No Contest. I’d like to thank CSAC and Bellator for working together to promote a clean sport. I’m in the gym training hard and will be ready to get back into the Grand Prix.”

On November 17, Alexander Shabliy and Patricky Pitbull will face off at Bellator 301 to determine who advances to the Grand Prix championship fight. It’ll be intriguing to see if the winner between them is matched up against Usman Nurmagomedov and Brent Primus.

