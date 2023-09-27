"I have one goal” - Will Khabib Nurmagomedov’s cousin try and beat his 29-0 MMA record? Bellator lightweight champion Usman Nurmagomedov answers 

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired in 2020 with a perfect 29-0 MMA record after defeating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254.

'The Eagle' retired one fight short of a potential 30-0 record, which he has stated was a goal of his late father, Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

The passing of Khabib Nurmagomedov's father played a big role in his decision to retire from fighting. It appears unlikely that 'The Eagle' will ever return to the cage, but his cousin Usman Nurmagomedov certainly has the potential to achieve the incredible feat.

Usman Nurmagomedov currently holds a record of 17-0, but at just 25 years old, he has plenty of time left in his career. He is the reigning Bellator MMA lightweight champion and recently defeated former UFC lightweight champion Benson Henderson via submission at Bellator 292.

During a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Usman Nurmagomedov was asked if he would like to achieve a record of 30-0. He replied:

"You mean [Khabib Nurmagomedov's] record? Every time when I make a goal in my mind, like right now, I have one goal. This is to win this fight [against Brent Primus], beat this guy and take my belt home. I never put my mind of some goal for the future, like five or 10 years. Because we never know what's gonna happen."

Watch the video below from 1:15:

Usman Nurmagomedov will make the second defense of his lightweight crown against Brent Primus at Bellator 300 on October 7.

Will Khabib Nurmagomedov be returning to corner Islam Makhachev at UFC 294?

Islam Makhachev is scheduled to face off against Charles Oliveira in the main event of UFC 294 in October.

The pair went to war at UFC 280 for the vacant lightweight title, where Makhachev defeated 'do Bronx' via submission in Round 2.

Khabib Nurmagomedov was in Makhachev's corner on fight night and scaled the fence to be the first man to embrace his friend and teammate following the bout.

But Makhachev's head coach, Javier Mendez, who coaches at the American Kickboxing Academy (AKA), has revealed that 'The Eagle' will not be at UFC 294.

Khabib Nurmagomedov began coaching following his retirement from MMA in 2020. But at the beginning of 2023, he announced that he would be stepping away from his coaching duties, and is yet to return.

Mendez was interviewed by Submission Radio, where he shared an update on Nurmagomedov's possible return:

"No, I probably don't think so, I think he has made his [decision]. He doesn't even want us talking about it, because everybody knows. Unless he changes it from him, you'll hear it from him. You won't hear it from me."

Watch the video below from 25:15: