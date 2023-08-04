UFC 294 card: How many fights have been announced for the Abu Dhabi event?

UFC 294 is scheduled for October 21. The event will mark the promotion's return to Abu Dhabi in 2023, with its prior PPV in the United Arab Emirates taking place on October 22 of last year. With the month of August just now starting, there is still ample time for the promotion to announce more bouts for October 21.

However, as things stand, the UFC 294 card only has five bouts announced. The main event will be Islam Makhachev taking on Charles Oliveira in a rematch of their UFC 280 clash. When the two men previously fought, 'do Bronx' suffered a crushing defeat that saw him lose the UFC lightweight strap to his Dagestani rival.

Islam Makhachev vs Charles Oliveira 2

UFC 294 | Abu Dhabi UAE | October 21



CHAMPIONSHIP REMATCH IN ABU DHABI
Islam Makhachev vs Charles Oliveira 2
UFC 294 | Abu Dhabi UAE | October 21

But after defeating the streaking Beneil Dariush with a first-round TKO at UFC 289, Charles Oliveira will now have his chance at exacting his vengeance and reclaiming his title. While the bout has now been booked, there were initial concerns about Islam Makhachev's foe for UFC 294.

Despite sustaining no damage and having no disclosed injuries, 'do Bronx' had originally turned down the October 21 date. Worse still, Alexander Volkanovski, with whom Islam Makhachev had a closely-contested bout at UFC 284, wouldn't be ready in time due to his recovery from an arm surgery.

Fortunately, Oliveira accepted the promotion's offer, and UFC 294 has its headliner. Meanwhile, the co-main event will feature another Muslim superstar in Khamzat Chimaev, who will square off against Paulo Costa, for whom 'Borz' has previously expressed enmity, with the two nearly coming to blows in the past.

'Borrachinha' was initially booked to face Ikram Aliskerov, a former opponent of Khamzat Chimaev's. However, due to reasons that have yet to be revealed, the Brazilian withdrew from the matchup and is now booked to face Khamzat Chimaev.

The third announced bout for the UFC 294 card is yet another middleweight clash. This one between Nassourdine Imavov and the aforementioned Ikram Aliskerov. While the matchup is a downgrade for the Dagestani, who had initially signed to fight Paulo Costa, a win could earn him a bout with 'Borrachinha.'

The other two matchups on the card are Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker in a light heavyweight clash that marks the Dagestani 205-pounder's octagon return since a disheartening draw against Jan Błachowicz at UFC 282. The fifth fight is a flyweight bout between the undefeated Muhammad Mokaev and Tim Elliot.