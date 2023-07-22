UFC 294: Khamzat Chimaev promises to ‘squeeze’ Paulo Costa’s head off in ‘Muslim country’ Abu Dhabi

Khamzat Chimaev is gearing up for a middleweight showdown against Paulo Costa at UFC 294, scheduled for October 21, 2023, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi. The matchup was officially announced by UFC president Dana White last week.

It has been almost a year since 'Borz' stepped foot inside the octagon, with his last fight dating back to UFC 279. Chimaev expressed his excitement about fighting in the UAE, particularly in front of a crowd that is predominantly Muslim.

During his appearance at the UFC London event, Khamzat Chimaev wasted no time in sending a bone-chilling message for his upcoming opponent. He vowed to dominate 'The Eraser' and asserted that he will leave no room for doubt:

"It feels amazing to smash somebody and make money, be happy it's my work. I'm happy to be back. It's like I sat there, I feel like home. I fight before for the UFC in Abu Dhabi as well, like Muslim country... my brothers support me a lot. I want to show my love and show my fight. In Abu Dhabi it's like a different energy they love me so much there."

He added:

"That guy [Costa] is like okay fighter, nothing that special, talks too much. My last opponent talked too much as well but when he comes to the cage is squeeze his head off. I make them cry. I don't think that guy is too big, no problem I have smashed everybody... big money I have to wait long time."

Check out Khamzat Chimaev's comments below:

UFC News



Khamzat Chimaev set some clear expectations for his upcoming fight with Paulo Costa at



"Smash somebody. Make money. Be happy."

Henry Cejudo believes Paulo Costa's wrestling improvements could challenge Khamzat Chimaev

Former UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo expressed his thoughts on the upcoming clash between Khamzat Chimaev and Paulo Costa.

Cejudo raised concerns about the 29-year-old Swede's move to the middleweight division, particularly when facing a physically imposing fighter like Costa:

"I love this matchup. I mean I think this matchup is going to be the next person that more like is probably gonna get the title fight at 185 pounds. Khamzat Chimaev, a guy with tenacity, a guy that loves to grapple, a guy that loves to throw hands. He is going up to middleweight against a real middleweight, a big middleweight. The biggest challenge that somebody like Chimaev is going to have a guy like Paulo is could he take this dude down. Could he take this dude and could he actually hold him down?”

Check out Cejudo's comments below (from 1:22):