BREAKING: Paulo Costa vs Khamzat Chimaev reportedly signed for UFC Abu Dhabi after last-minute Ikram Aliskerov drama

A highly awaited fight between Paulo Costa and Khamzat Chimaev is reportedly set to come to fruition at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi on October 21. Costa recently pulled out of his upcoming middleweight clash against Ikram Aliskerov at the upcoming UFC 291 on July 29.

While the official explanation for Costa's withdrawal remains shrouded in mystery, the rumor mill was sent into overdrive following a cryptic tweet from the Brazilian fighter himself. The tweet had many speculating that Costa's decision could be a strategic move to pave the way for an epic showdown with 'Borz' later this year.

Check out Costa's tweet below:

Credits: Twitter

According to MMA content creator Melotto, Paulo Costa has finally signed a contract to fight Chimaev at UFC 294:

"Exclusive: Paulo Borrachinha has signed a contract to face Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294 on Oct. 21 in Abu Dhabi after his bout with Ikram Aliskerov failed to materialize."

Check out the translated tweet below:

Credits: @MMAmelotto on Twitter

Costa is coming off an impressive decision victory over former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold. Chimaev, on the other hand, has been noticeably absent from the octagon following his last bout against Kevin Holland back in September 2022.