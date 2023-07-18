“Announce that fight you mtfks” - Paulo Costa urges UFC to ‘hurry up’ and announce new fight after sparking backlash for UFC 291 pullout

Recent reports indicate that Paulo Costa's upcoming middleweight bout against Ikram Aliskerov at UFC 291 on July 29, 2023, at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah has been unexpectedly canceled.

Costa's abrupt decision to pull out of the UFC 291 event, leaving Aliskerov without an opponent, has not been met with sympathy. Fans have expressed their discontent with the last-minute change.

In response to the backlash, 'The Eraser' took to social media with his trademark 'Meme God' antic, urging the UFC to swiftly announce a new fight:

"I fell I must to call @jakeshieldsajjto fix this bullshit 😠😤"

The Brazilian further tweeted:

"Hey @ufc please hurry up to announce that fight you mtfks , they are saying this all day 😭"

Check out Costa's tweet below:

Credits: Twitter

Credits: Twitter

Paulo Costa's most recent appearance inside the octagon occurred in August at UFC 278, where he secured a unanimous decision victory over former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold.

Is Paulo Costa anticipating a fight with Khamzat Chimaev?

The official reason for Paulo Costa's withdrawal from UFC 291 remains undisclosed, but speculation suggests that it may be due to Costa being rebooked for a more significant fight later in the year.

This withdrawal adds to a pattern of real inactivity for the Brazilian middleweight, frustrating fans who are eager to see him back in action.

However, there are murmurs circulating that Costa might be on the brink of a highly anticipated matchup against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi, scheduled for October. This potential clash has been teased in the past, but the fight has yet to materialize.

'Borrachinha' himself hinted at a new booking, as he responded to a tweet suggesting his bout with Chimaev is about to get finalized:

"Pauli is smart enough 🙏🏼🧃👀🧢"

Check out Costa's tweet below:

Credits: Twitter