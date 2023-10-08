"April fools is on April 1st brotha" - Ali Abdelaziz puts Usman Nurmagomedov above Charles Oliveira on the GOAT list; gets trolled by fans

Fans went after Ali Abdelaziz after the well-known MMA manager claimed that Usman Nurmagomedov has a better resume than Charles Oliveira.

On Friday, October 7, Bellator 300 featured 16 fights, including three world title bouts to end the night. In the main event, Nurmagomedov defended his lightweight championship against Brent Primus by securing a unanimous decision win (50-45 x3).

Nurmagomedov’s latest win extended his professional MMA record to 18-0, with seven fights under the Bellator banner. As a result, the 25-year-old has solidified himself as one of the best, if not the best, lightweight on the planet.

Following Bellator 300, Nurmagomedov’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, had this to say about the 155-pound king:

“Usman Nurmagomedov is above Charles Oliveira on the goat list. @Usmannmgdv”

Fans filled the comment section, with most people discrediting Abdelaziz’s opinion:

“Ali April fools is on April 1st brotha, you missed it by a few weeks…”

“He’s fighting trash cans in bellator tho”

“No He just beat Brent Primus Slow your role and shut your mouth”

“Delusion"

“Chill bro lol”

Charles Oliveira holds several UFC records, including the most finishes, submissions and performance bonuses. On October 21, Oliveira looks to regain the lightweight world title by defeating Islam Makhachev in the main event of UFC 294.

Who is Usman Nurmagomedov fighting next?

Earlier this year, Bellator launched their Lightweight Grand Prix, featuring some of the best 155-pounders on the planet. Usman Nurmagomedov started as the champion and has retained his throne twice with wins against Benson Henderson and Brent Primus.

Nurmagomedov’s latest win against Primus punched his ticket to the finals, where the winner will receive $1 million. As for the finalist, Alexander Shabliy and former lightweight champion Patricky Pitbull will meet at Bellator 301 on November 17 to determine who faces the undefeated Russian.

It should be noted that rumors of Bellator being sold are running rampant. Therefore, it’s unclear if the Lightweight Grand Prix will end before the rumored sale.

With that said, the same rumors have stated that Bellator would remain a separate promotion if the PFL bought them so Scott Coker and company could continue running their operation.

Usman Nurmagomedov. Source: Sportskeeda MMA