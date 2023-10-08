Cris Cyborg makes quick work of the only fighter to have finished Amanda Nunes in the UFC other than Julianna Pena

At Bellator 300, Cris Cyborg once again proved herself to be one of the greatest female fighters in MMA.

On October 7, the featherweight queen put her title on the line against Cat Zingano. The event took place at the Pechanga Arena in San Diego, California.

The bout was a short-lived affair as the Brazilian made light work of her opponent and finished her via TKO in the opening round of the fight.

One thing that adds to Cyborg's achievement is the fact that Zingano is one of the only two fighters (the other being Julianna Pena) to have a finish over Amanda Nunes.

With the victory, Cris Cyborg is now riding a seven-fight win streak that includes victories over Felicia Spencer, Julia Budd and Sinead Kavanagh.

During her days in the UFC, the Brazilian was a force to be reckoned with. The 38-year-old competed in seven UFC fights and was victorious in six of them. This run included three wins in featherweight title fights against Tonya Evinger, Holly Holm and Yana Kunitskaya.

Cris Cyborg's only UFC loss came at UFC 232 when Amanda Nunes knocked her out in under 60 seconds. After that, the 38-year-old had one more UFC fight before she parted ways with the promotion.