Usman Nurmagomedov refuses to shake Liz Carmouche's hand at Bellator 300

At the recently concluded Bellator 300, Usman Nurmagomedov clinched a unanimous decision win against Brent Primus, defending his lightweight title for a second time.

What took fight fans' by surprise was Russin's reluctance to shake hands with a fellow fighter at the event. At the post-fight ceremony of the event, Nurmagomedov joined fellow champions Cris Cyborg and Liz Carmouche in the cage.

However, when Carmouche offered him a handshake, the Dagestani refused to partake in the gesture.

In footage posted by @OmerOsman200 on X, Cyborg can be seen making the flyweight queen put her hand down after Nurmagomeodv refused to shake the 'Girl-Rilla's' hand.

In the post, the X user has suggested that the 25-year-old refused the handshake owing to religious reasons.

Usman Nurmagomedov is 18-0 (7-0 in Bellator) as a professional. He is a cousin to UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Liz Carmouche is 20-7 as a professional. Having started her MMA journey in 2010, she has fought for numerous major promotions, including UFC and Invicta FC.

Usman Nurmagomedov names Islam Makhachev as the best lightweight in the world

None have been able to best Bellator lightweight kingpin Usman Nurmagoedov in his MMA career. However, the Russian doesn't believe that he is the best lightweight on the planet.

During a recent interview with Schmo, Nurmagomedov proclaimed that his training partner and the reigning UFC lightweight champion, Islam Makhachev is the best 155-pounder in the world:

"It's Islam Makhachev brother, he is the best in the world right now... [He is] better than me, yes... Of course, we can make our history, we can change everything like you never stop growing up, but today, right now [in] lightweight, he is the best."

Catch Usman Nurmagomedov's comments below:

Islam Makhachev is scheduled to face Charles Oliveira in a highly anticipated rematch at UFC 294 on October 21 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.