When is UFC 294? Date, venue, fight card, streaming details and more 

UFC 294 is set to rock the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi, on October 21, 2023. This is the promotion's 18th visit to Abu Dhabi and its first since UFC 280 in October 2022.

For fans eager to catch the action live, tickets are up for grabs on the official Etihad Arena website, with prices ranging from $931 to $3,430. Meanwhile, the pay-per-view is just a subscription away on ESPN+ for $79.99.

As for the action-packed schedule, the prelims are all set to kick off at 7:30 p.m. GMT+5:30, with the main card following closely at 11:30 p.m. GMT+5:30.

The highlight of UFC 294 will be the UFC Lightweight Championship rematch, featuring the current champion, Islam Makhachev, going head to head with the former champion, Charles Oliveira.

This promises to be a thrilling rematch following their previous encounter at UFC 280, where Makhachev secured the vacant title with a second-round submission. Oliveira aims to reclaim his belt, while Makhachev is determined to defend his title, maintain his unbeaten streak, and cement his status as the undisputed champion.

Adding to the excitement, the co-main event features the much-anticipated return of the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev, who squares off against Paulo Costa in an intense middleweight showdown.

The main card also boasts an action-packed lineup, featuring riveting battles such as Tim Elliott vs. Muhammad Mokaev in the Flyweight division, Nassourdine Imavov vs. Ikram Aliskerov in Middleweight, Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker in Light Heavyweight, and Said Nurmagomedov taking on Muin Gafurov in a Bantamweight showdown.

UFC 294: Prelims Card

Before the main card ignites the arena with fireworks, the UFC 294 prelims promise to kick off the excitement in style. Here's a glimpse of the thrilling matchups you can expect:

Middleweights Sedriques Dumas and Abu Azaitar will be battling it out in the octagon. The card will also feature a women's strawweight clash between Jinh Yu Frey and Viktoriya Dudakova.

In another middleweight bout, Bruno Silva will be facing off against Sharabutdin Magomedov. Anshul Jubli will be making his UFC debut in a lightweight battle against Mike Breeden. Bantamweights Javid Basharat and Victor Henry will also be featured in the card. Featherweights Nathaniel Wood and Muhammad Naimov will go toe-to-toe, promising an exhilarating contest.