5 fighters the UFC should sign if the Bellator roster becomes available

While the UFC is clearly the premier MMA promotion in the world, the organization doesn't have all the best MMA fighters around. Bellator boasts a strong crop of MMA athletes, but with the promotion's future unsure, it remains to be seen what lies ahead for them.

Showtime Sports will halt its boxing and mixed martial arts operations by the end of 2023. If Bellator isn't sold in its entirety to the PFL as rumored, the fighters under the promotional banner could enter the free-agent market very soon. With the UFC always on the lookout for elite talent, it's very likely some of these fighters will grace the octagon in the near future.

On that note, here are five fighters the UFC should sign if the Bellator roster enters free agency.

#5. A.J. McKee

A.J. McKee was the face of Bellator until his narrow and controversial championship loss to Patricio Pitbull last year. While he has bounced back with two decision wins, his stock isn't as high as it used to be. Nevertheless, he is among the best featherweights on the planet.

While most of A.J. McKee's success was at featherweight, it's unclear whether he'll return to the division. After his perfect record was shattered by a razor-close loss to Patricio Pitbull in a championship bout, the American's last two appearances have been at lightweight.

Irrespective of which weight class he competes in, McKee is a tough night out for any fighter. The 28-year-old has a potent submission arsenal, and on the feet, his lanky frame makes him very difficult to deal with. Still yet to reach his prime, 'Mercenary' certainly belongs among the best in the world.

McKee's father and coach, Antonio, fought in the UFC back in 2011 and doesn't hold a high opinion of Dana White. This could come in the way of A.J. making his way into the promotion, but if he does, he'd be a solid addition to the roster.

#4. Johnny Eblen

Reigning Bellator middleweight champion Johnny Eblen has emerged as one of the best 185-pounders on the planet in recent years. While he didn't garner much attention during his rise up the ranks, his dominant showing against Gegard Mousasi served as a real statement of intent.

In his most recent fight, a title defense, Eblen finished Fabian Edwards, brother of UFC champion Leon Edwards.

Johnny Eblen has never tasted defeat in his professional career. His record stands at 14-0, with six knockouts and one submission. At 31, he is still in the prime of his career and would give his UFC counterparts a real run for their money.

'Pressure' trains at American Top Team in Florida and has UFC stars like Dustin Poirier and Jorge Masvidal vouching for his ability. He has previously stated that he would make light work of former UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya but has welterweight aspirations as well.

Eblen has made it clear that he wants to be recognized as the best in the world, and to do so, he'll have to compete in the UFC.

#3. Yaroslav Amosov

Bellator's welterweight champion Yaroslav Amosov may just be the best 170-pounder in the world right now. Boasting a stellar MMA record of 27-0, the Ukrainian phenom is clearly a force to be reckoned with, but he hasn't had the opportunity to compete against many big names.

Yaroslav Amosov's title-winning performance against former champion Douglas Lima was incredibly impressive, but that remains his only win over a truly elite fighter.

He clearly has the skills to take on any welterweight on the planet, and with Bellator's uncertain future, he will be eager to make a statement on the world's biggest stage.

With nine knockouts and ten submissions on his record, he is as well-rounded as they come. Still just 30 and having already accrued such an impressive professional record, his future is bright. Let's just hope we see him in the octagon.

#2. Patchy Mix

The bantamweight division is arguably the most stacked weight class in Bellator, featuring numerous former UFC fighters, Contender Series alums, and well-known veterans. The current divisional interim champion, Patchy Mix, appears to be the best of the lot.

Signing Patchy Mix should be a no-brainer for the UFC if the 30-year-old American enters free agency. He is skilled in nearly every facet of the game and continues to improve with every passing fight.

Mix was primarily known for his grappling, composure, and durability during his ascent up the bantamweight rankings. In his most recent outing, 'War Ready' viciously knocked out Raufeon Stots to win the million-dollar Grand Prix, establishing himself as one of the most dangerous 135-pounders around.

His girlfriend, Tatiana Suarez, is among the top players in the UFC's women's divisions. It feels inevitable that the power couple will be under the same banner at some point, so Mix can show the world what he's capable of.

#1. Usman Nurmagomedov – Cousin of UFC Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov

Was there ever any doubt? Usman Nurmagomedov has to be the top Bellator fighter on the UFC's radar, and we could write a whole article highlighting the upsides of signing the young unbeaten Dagestani phenom.

Usman Nurmagomedov, cousin of Hall of Famer Khabib Nurmagomedov, is among the brightest young stars in all of MMA. Still just 25 years old, the undefeated phenom is already light years ahead of his peers in terms of skill and hails from arguably the best team in the world at the moment.

While most Dagestani fighters are known for their smothering top pressure, constant wrestling, and cardio, Usman prefers to stand and bang. His long-range kicks are a sight to behold, and it's almost incomprehensible to imagine how good he'll be in just five years.

Reigning UFC lightweight king Islam Makhachev has already anointed Usman as the heir to his throne in what could emerge as a Dagestani dynasty of champions at 155 pounds.

