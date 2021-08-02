A.J. McKee's father explains why he thinks Dana White is a "piece of s**t"

Bellator featherweight champion A.J. McKee has been making waves around the world of combat sports with his win over Patricio 'Pitbull' at Bellator 263. The comparisons with UFC's Max Holloway and Alexander Volkanovski have already begun. However, McKee's father Antonio McKee doesn't seem too fond of UFC president Dana White.

During a media scrum after Bellator 263, veteran MMA fighter Antonio McKee was reminded of a young A.J. McKee telling Dana White that White would remember his name. When asked whether he thinks White is watching A.J. McKee now, Antonio responded by stating:

“Well, I mean, you know, I don’t wanna jeopardize my son’s career. But I personally think he (Dana White) is a piece of s**t. It is what it is. I mean, I’m a man; just, you know, I really have a hard time, you know. But my son is the best fighter in the world. Whether I like Dana or Dana likes me, it doesn’t matter to me. He’s different. He’s A.J. McKee. I’m just a coach. So, I won’t get involved in his relationships with Dana, if he decides to go to UFC, whatever his career is. But it’s only just for the benefit of my son.”

When asked about his views on what Dana White is probably thinking regarding A.J. McKee’s natural ability as a competitor, Antonio McKee said:

“Well, he should be thankful that he lit a fire under my son’s a** when he kicked him out of the nationals ‘cause he was in the back with Rampage (Quinton ‘Rampage’ Jackson) and I was training Rampage at the time. Dana kicked him (A.J. McKee) out the back. And he asked him what his name was. He said, ‘I’m A.J. McKee’. And he said, ‘You’ll remember my name’. Aye, ain’t nothing like this type of victory. But still, we wanna stay humble, you know what I mean? We don’t wanna be cocky or arrogant about it. But, you know, it is what it is.” (*Video courtesy: K.O. Artist Sports)

Watch the video below:

A.J. McKee's altercation with Dana White as a child

AJ McKee secured a spectacular victory at Bellator 263

Back in 2016, A.J. McKee shed light upon a rather intriguing story involving him and Dana White. Speaking to Es News, McKee recalled an altercation he had during his childhood with White. A.J. McKee said:

“Yes, I actually met Dana White when I was a kid. It was not a good encounter, actually. I told him that he would remember me and I was going to make him bite his tongue. I was probably, I’d say like, 10 or 11 (years old) at a UFC wrestling tournament expo. And before finals, I was in the back. Rampage [Jackson] walked me to the back, you know. They had free Xbox Live cards. Little 9, 10-year-old kid; free Xbox Live – Like, Xbox was the thing back in the day on Halo, you know.”

“So, I’m putting in the work. And I’m like, ‘Alright, let’s do it’. Next thing you know he (Dana White) is like, ‘You can’t be back here’.” McKee mimicked White and continued, “Like, I’m like, ‘Dude, chill. I’m a kid’. You know, whatever. We got into it and (I said), ‘You know who my dad is?”

“And I’m like, 'You know what, I’m going to make you regret it. Like, you’re gonna remember who I am'. I was just a little kid talking smack. But, hey, Dana White, you’re definitely gonna know who I am if you don’t know me. And I know you’ve got an eye on me ‘cause you know who my dad is. And you’re definitely gonna know who I am. So, you wanna get that Bellator-UFC combination going, throw your wolves at me. ‘Cause guess what, you can’t bring a wolf to a lion fight, homie. You know what the deal is.” (*Video courtesy: Esnews; H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Watch A.J. McKee recall the incident below:

The undefeated A.J. McKee took his professional MMA record to an impressive 18-0 at this weekend’s Bellator 263 event. Despite his opponent having a wealth of experience and being one of Bellator’s greatest fighters of all time, A.J. McKee went on to make short work of 'Pitbull'.

For lightning fast updates on UFC 265, Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley and more, follow our FB page!

Edited by Avinash Tewari