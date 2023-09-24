Dustin Poirier joins in after Jorge Masvidal rains praise on Bellator champ Johnny Eblen

Dustin Poirier has shown his support to Johnny Eblen, the Bellator middleweight champion, who recently defended his belt.

Johnny Eblen fought Fabian Edwards at Bellator 299 and knocked his opponent out in the third round, despite sustaining a nasty injury. Jorge Masvidal, who is a good friend of Eblen, posted the champion's stoppage that earned him the win on Instagram, showing his support. Dustin Poirier showed his support in the comments section saying:

"Best in the world"

Take a look at the comment:

Poirier's comment on the post

Johnny Eblen is a part of the American Top Team and received praise from Joanna Jedrzejczyk as well. The MMA team had a successful night as another member Mateusz Gamrot secured a victory in his UFC fight on Saturday night. Dustin Poirier is teammates with both fighters as he trains at the American Top tTeam as well. The Louisiana native trains in Florida with the team.

'The Diamond' was in attendance for the Eblen vs. Edwards fight. He came out to support his teammate and even joined him inside the cage following his win. Poirier has not fought since losing to Justin Gaethje earlier this year, and will be looking to return to the octagon soon.

Dustin Poirier gives his live reaction to Johnny Eblen knocking Fabian Edwards out

Bellator 299, also known as Bellator Dublin was held at the 3A Arena in Dublin Ireland, and UFC fighter Dustin Poirier was in attendance. Conor McGregor's rival made it to the Irish capital to support his teammate Johnny Eblen who was defending his title in the main event. Poirier, who watched the fight live, was asked what he thought of the KO. Here's what he had to say:

"Brutal finish, brutal finish killer instinct. Took his time, softened him up a little bit, landed a shot, jumped in for the finish, beautiful. He's the best in the world, best middleweight in the world."

Take a look at the video:

'The Diamond' had high praise for the Bellator middleweight champion, calling him the best middleweight in the world. Johnny Eblen was dominating the fight, but got a nasty cut on his eyebrow courtesy of a Fabian Edwards elbow at the end of Round 2. He soldiered through the pain and found the finish in the very next round.