"Squash the beef, go for a pint" - Fans urge Dustin Poirier to meet up with Conor McGregor as he posts picture from Ireland

MMA fans have urged Dustin Poirier to link up with Conor McGregor after he posted a picture from Ireland.

Poirier and McGregor have had quite the rivalry, having fought three times inside the octagon. It looks like the bad blood between the two is still there. The two first competed back in 2014 in a featherweight bout when 'The Notorious' won the fight via TKO in the first round.

Their second fight took place in January 2021 at UFC 257, and this time Poirier shocked the world after stopping McGregor in the second round of their fight. Just a few months later, in July, the two locked horns inside the octagon once again, and it ended badly for the Irishman.

Conor McGregor broke his leg in the very first round of his trilogy against Dustin Poirier, and he hasn't returned to fight since then. Despite Poirier being at odds with McGregor, fans have urged him to meet 'The Notorious' following his latest Instagram post. Take a look at his post from Dublin, Ireland, below:

Reacting to the same, fans have flooded the comment section of Poirier's post. Take a look at some of the best reactions below:

"Squash the beef, go for a pint at the black forge, love from IE"

"Man u got visit McG bar to piss him off"

"Conor, do the right thing an invite Dustin for a steak and pint."

Dustin Poirier is eager to bounce back following his loss to Justin Gaethje

Dustin Poirier was seen in action against Justin Gaethje at UFC 291 earlier this year. The highly anticipated rematch did not go as planned for the former lightweight championship contender, as he ended up losing the fight via a second-round KO.

Speaking about what's next for him during an appearance on The MMA Hour, Poirier spoke about how he's looking to bounce back from his latest defeat and said:

"I’m Mr. Bounce Back. I’ve never lost two fights in a row in 47 fights. I don’t think I can walk away on a loss. But also, I don’t know. Like I said in the press conference, I’m not better than these guys, but I’ve been doing this s*** too long. I don’t want to fight a new guy in the UFC or something like that. It has to mean something to me."

Watch the video below (17:08):