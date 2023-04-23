Watch: Patchy Mix KOs Raufeon Stots in spectacular fashion to win Bellator Bantamweight Grand Prix

Patchy Mix made a statement at Bellator 295 as he knocked out Raufeon Stots in spectacular fashion to become the new interim bantamweight champion and win the $1 million Bantamweight Grand Prix.

Mix went through a gauntlet of the division's best on route to the finals, including Magomed Magomedov and former bantamweight champion Kyoji Horiguchi. He was impressive throughout the tournament, but saved his best for the final as he made quick work of Stots.

'No Love' needed only 1:20 to finish 'Supa' as he landed a perfectly timed knee that dropped his opponent and put an end to the fight. What made the first-round knockout win even more impressive is that he is better known for his grappling and submission skills, so a spectacular knockout win could change the perception of what he's capable of.

Bellator play-by-play commentator Sean Grande reacted by saying:

"Patchy Mix has stunned the MMA world! Not just by winning but how he just did it."

The Bantamweight Grand Prix winner will now wait for the result of the upcoming bantamweight championship bout between Sergio Pettis and featherweight champion Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire, as he will challenge the winner in a unification bout.

Watch the video below:

Patchy Mix predicted a spectacular finish ahead of the Bantamweight Grand Prix final

While many were surprised with what transpired in the Bellator Bantamweight Grand Prix final, Patchy Mix wasn't one of them as he did exactly what he set out to do and won the interim bantamweight championship and $1 million.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda MMA ahead of his fight with Raufeon Stots, 'No Love' predicted that he would win in spectacular fashion and that he intended to go viral. He mentioned that he would be trending on social media for the manner in which he would win the fight, which ended up being correct.

He said:

"Just look out for me... Hashtag my name next Saturday... and I'll be all over the place cause I'm coming for a sensational moment and I'm coming for this guy's [Raufeon Stots] neck." [10:03 - 10:16]

Check out the full interview:

