Michael Chandler issues four-word response after troll accuses him of "begging" for a "red panty night"

The simmering tension between Michael Chandler and Conor McGregor continues to bubble over, with Chandler taking a jab at the Irishman's delayed return and dubious claims of comeback glory.

Frustrated by the lack of a confirmed date for their long-awaited clash, Chandler took to social media, writing:

"Imagine saying it, “the greatest comeback in combat sports history” and then doing a whole sham of a documentary about it, and then never coming back. @TheNotoriousMMA McGregor FORGOTTEN."

This drew a cheeky response from a fan, poking fun at Chandler's perceived desperation for the Conor McGregor fight:

"Bros begging on his knees for a red panty night 🤣"

Chandler, however, didn't engage in banter, opting for a simple retort:

"You're tweeting… good job."

Chandler and McGregor, after their stint as coaches on The Ultimate Fighter in early 2022, have been circling each other for a potential clash, with rumors swirling about a showdown at the landmark UFC 300 event in April. However, the official announcement remains elusive.

Michael Chandler accuses Conor McGregor's team of PR manipulation

During an appearance on Steve-O's Wild Ride podcast, Michael Chandler made some shocking claims. The fighter accused Conor McGregor's manager, Audie Attar, of manipulating the public relations game.

'Iron' said:

"Nobody is better at the PR game and the manipulation of the headlines and getting in the headlines than Conor and his team. That's why you see them, Audie Attar a couple of days ago - [Conor McGregor's] manager - was talking about, 'Yeah Chandler is probably the most likely opponent. But there's still other options out there.' No, there's not any other options out there, Audie."

Chandler continued:

"But it's smart for you to say that. It's smart for you to try to get inside my head to that this fight might not actually happen. Little do you know, I'm literally bulletproof. I'm fine. I can wait this out as long as you want. You wanna try and retire me? I'll retire you right back."

