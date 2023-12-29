"You wanna try and retire me?” - Michael Chandler claims Conor McGregor’s PR team is playing minds games with him

Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler are still likely to face off inside the octagon, but there is no indication of when the fight will happen.

Earlier this year, the pair featured as the coaches for season 31 of 'The Ultimate Fighter'.

Many expected them to clash following the season finale, which aired on August 15. But their bout is yet to be officially announced, and Chandler has now shared a theory that the Irishman's PR team is trying to wait him out in hopes of a different opponent.

'Iron' recently suggested that Conor McGregor may be searching for an "easier" fight, and during his appearance on Steve-O's Wild Ride podcast, he said this:

"Nobody is better at the PR game and the manipulation of the headlines and getting in the headlines than Conor and his team. That's why you see them, Audie Attar a couple of days ago - [Conor McGregor's] manager - was talking about, 'Yeah Chandler is probably the most likely opponent. But there's still other options out there.' No, there's not any other options out there, Audie."

Chandler continued:

"But it's smart for you to say that. It's smart for you to try to get inside my head to that this fight might not actually happen. Little do you know, I'm literally bulletproof. I'm fine. I can wait this out as long as you want. You wanna try and retire me? I'll retire you right back."

Watch the video below from 21:30:

Conor McGregor oozes with frustration amid delay in return to the UFC

Conor McGregor has not competed in the octagon since breaking his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.

The Irishman's much-awaited return was expected to take place this year, but his delayed re-entry into the USADA testing pool cut short any possibility that he would fight in 2023.

With UFC 300, the promotion's biggest ever event, set for April next year, there is speculation that 'The Notorious' may feature on the pay-per-view card. But John Kavanagh, McGregor's coach, has indicated that the likelihood of a UFC 300 appearance is slim.

During his recent visit to Saudi Arabia for the 'Day of Reckoning' boxing event, Conor McGregor shared his frustration with the lack of an official return date, saying:

"I was supposed to be back in April, supposed to be December... For all the figures I've brought this game, I sell more than all of them combined... No one in the history of the fight game has been treated the way I'm getting treated... My patience is wearing thin."

Watch the video below (1:25):