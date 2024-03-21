"I haven't jumped on the weighing scales since the last fight" - Conor McGregor wants three-rounder for UFC return after long layoff

Conor McGregor has not competed in mixed martial arts in nearly three years after breaking his leg at UFC 264 in July 2021. While the former double champ has expressed his interest in making his return to the octagon during International Fight Week in June, there has been no official announcement.

'The Notorious' recently weighed in on his return, noting that he wants to compete in a three-round bout. Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, McGregor stated:

"Consistency breeds quality. So, I'm coming in here years out of the game. Now, I'm sparring and fighting and I feel good and sharp, but I'm going to have to get my in league sharpness and that's going to have to come through the thing so the weight and all has not been discussed. I know I had the little joke, the little buzz. I haven't discussed the weight. To be honest, I haven't even checked the f**king - I haven't jumped on a weigh-in scale since the last fight, since I weighed in on the last fight."

McGregor continued:

"I did not touch a scale, not once so I'll have to go through all that. And then, rounds. Maybe I might say to them, 'look, I'm just doing three rounds, lads, for this one and I want to just wet me beak. I'll do three rounds really nicely now, rather than pushing through to get to five. I feel if I push right now to work towards five full fitness rounds, I feel like the first three rounds wouldn't be as sharp as I could get them so I'd rather sharpen the blade of three."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments on his UFC return below:

McGregor has not competed in a three-round fight since defeating Dustin Poirier in their first meeting at UFC 178 all the way back in September 2014. The bout also marked the last time that he fought outside of a main event. It is unlikely his next fight will be a three-round affair, however, as, in 2011, UFC President and CEO Dana White announced that all main events will be five rounds.

Conor McGregor shares update on UFC contract

Conor McGregor has just two fights left on his UFC contract, leading to speculation that the promotion could be delaying his return to avoid him entering free agency. Speaking to Marc Raimondi of ESPN, 'The Notorious' revealed that he has not been approached with a new contract, stating:

"I have two fights left on my UFC contract. I'm excited to get them. What's next? I don't know. I have not been accosted. There's been no talk of a re-sign. How would you even approach someone like me to re-sign? What would that look like? I'm sure they're thinking about it. [Former UFC CEO] Lorenzo [Fertitta] probably would've been at my door two fights ago, maybe, to re-sign me. I'm two fights out now so I don't know what way they're going to go."

Check out Conor McGregor's comments on his UFC contract below:

McGregor noted that he is hoping to fight twice this year, and he added that he loves the UFC and hopes to remain with the promotion. He has previously shared that he plans to face Michael Chandler at UFC 303, which will take place during International Fight Week in June. The former double champ is looking to follow that with a trilogy bout against Nate Diaz at UFC 306, which will take place at the Las Vegas Sphere for Mexican Independence Day, marking the promotion's first event at the venue.