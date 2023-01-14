Throwback: Joe Rogan once gave his honest opinion about Patrick Swayze's 'Road House' 

Joe Rogan once hosted veteran Hollywood actor Rob Lowe on his podcast, and the two men talked about the intense personality of the late Patrick Swayze and his 1989 classic 'Road house'. Rogan claimed that while he appreciated the film, it showcased Swayze performing the "worst spinning back-kick ever."

Interestingly, Conor McGregor has been roped in to star in the remake of the same film, which also features Jake Gyllenhaal.

On episode #1522 of The Joe Rogan Experience (JRE) podcast with Rob Lowe, the pair reminisced on some of Swayze and Lowe's older works. Rogan brought up the former's cult classic film and claimed:

"Speaking of Swayze, 'Road House'. That's another horrible movie that's amazing. Oh, it's great! It's f*****g great... He grabs someone's neck and pulls their throat out in the movie... And then he hits him with the worst spinning back-kick ever in the b*tt... It's so bad. It's such a bad kick that he probably blew his ACL out doing that."

Joe Rogan talks about the effect of knockouts on the human brain

As a UFC color commentator, Joe Rogan has a front-row view of the octagon and the 55-year-old has witnessed countless fighters getting brutally knocked out over the years.

Being well aware of the nature of competing in mixed martial arts at the highest level, Rogan recently discussed the ramifications of knockouts and repeated blunt-force head trauma on the fighters' brains.

On another episode of JRE, Joe Rogan brought up knockouts during a discussion with fellow comedian Tim Dillon about the complexity of the human brain and our limited knowledge of its biology. He stated:

"The brain is like a very complicated biological computer... That's what I say about knockouts. Like, some people that have been knocked out, they don't come back the same person. They're in a new world now, they're a new human, in a new way of interfacing because their brain is f***ed."

As Joe Rogan pointed out, the dangers of head trauma go beyond just threatening a fighter's career and can cause lifelong damage. A term that is widely known in the MMA community, CTE is a grave concern for all combat sports athletes.

While it's impossible to test for the condition while alive, a few symptoms include memory loss, anxiety, depression, behavioral changes, and impulse control problems.

