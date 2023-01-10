PHOTO: Conor McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal on the set of Road House

Conor McGregor has been away from the UFC octagon for over a year now, but the Irishman has not been sitting idle. It seems the biggest superstar in MMA is looking to taste some Hollywood stardom as he makes his silver screen acting debut in a remake of Patrick Swayze's 1989 classic, Road House.

Recently, fans have been treated to some behind-the-scenes photographs of 'The Notorious' while filming on set. In a recent photo posted by @ScreenOffScript on Twitter, the drenched former champ-champ looked buffed up as he seemingly stood on a floating vessel in a body of water with Jake Gyllenhaal hanging on in the foreground.

"Conor McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal from the "ROAD HOUSE" set."

Check out the picture below:

Screen Off Script @ScreenOffScript Conor McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal from the "ROAD HOUSE" set Conor McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal from the "ROAD HOUSE" set 🎥 https://t.co/iap9g9Hhiv

While McGregor's role in the film is a mystery, his presence alongside a veteran like Gyllenhaal in a remake of the cult-classic film certainly makes things very interesting.

Check out some more pictures below:

Amy Kaplan @PhotoAmy33 Photos of Conor McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal from the "Road House" movie set 📸 Photos of Conor McGregor and Jake Gyllenhaal from the "Road House" movie set 📸 https://t.co/nCrYMXWehL

Conor McGregor has been on the sidelines since suffering a nasty leg fracture against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 last year. However, the Irishman is looking to make his return to the octagon this year and has tweeted his intentions to do so on numerous occasions. Michael Chandler seems to be the frontrunner for his first opponent back.

Place your bets for the upcoming UFC Fight Night main card and earn $$$

Brendan Schaub doesn't believe Conor McGregor can fight at lightweight on his return

Conor McGregor is looking to make his long-awaited return to the UFC this year, and he seems very keen to make the walk to the octagon soon.

McGregor last featured on the UFC 264 card back in July 2021 against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy fight. However, a bad leg kick at the end of the first round resulted in McGregor snapping his left tibia and fibula. The injury has forced him to the sidelines ever since, having undergone extensive rehab and recovery programs during his absence.

However, Brendan Schaub doesn't think the former champ-champ has a shot at fighting the cream of the crop just yet, and certainly not at 155 lbs. In a recent interview with The Schmo, the former UFC heavyweight spoke about the Irishman's return and weight class issues:

"I think he gets [Michael] Chandler or Tony Ferguson fight. He needs to humble himself a little bit. He can't go straight for like, a [Islam] Makhachev, that ain't ever happening. Plus, he is not making 155. So it's going to have to be like, a Chandler at 170 or Tony Ferguson at 170... It don't work like that."

Watch the full video below:

Poll : 0 votes