BoJack Horseman soundtrack: Complete list of songs featured in the show

BoJack Horseman, which ran from 2014 to 2020, may seem like an ordinary adult animated series at first glance. However, there is a lot more depth to the show as it deals with themes of alcoholism, depression, and failed relationships.

The show is set in an animated version of Hollywood inhabited by both human beings and anthropomorphic animals. It follows a washed-up '90s sitcom star as he tries to claw his way out of obscurity.

Over six seasons, the series maintained a balance between humor and deep emotional moments. While BoJack Horseman had slapstick gags, it also dealt with topics worthy of sincere vulnerability. That contrast extends well beyond writing into the whole feel of the show, and one of the areas where it's very clear is the music.

The score is one of the subtle but pivotal factors that define BoJack’s mood. Synth-soaked instrumentals at one end to slow acoustic numbers at the other, the music tracks never stray from their emotional core.

A consistent and often subdued style is a trademark of Jesse Novak, who also scored The Mindy Project and Superstore. His music can be seen as jazzy musings, jittery cues setting the stage for surreal images one moment, then heavy monologues the next. This ambience is supported by carefully chosen licensed rock and pop songs sprinkled throughout the show.

Music of BoJack Horseman (from seasons 1-6)

1) BoJack Horseman season 1

BoJack Horseman starts with a washed-up sitcom star trying to reclaim fame and write a memoir. The humor is sharp, but by the end of the season, it hints at deeper emotional themes—loneliness, self-worth, and the search for meaning—setting up a surprising tonal shift for the series.

Still from BoJack Horseman season 1 (Image via Netflix)

The music used in season 1 of BoJack Horseman includes:

BoJack's Theme by Patrick Carney, Ralph Carney

Horsin' Around Theme by Jesse Novak

Back In the 90's by Grouplove

Devil and Jesus by Eric Burdon

Prologue: Jellicle Songs For Jellicle Cats by Andrew Lloyd Webber, "Cats" 1983 Broadway cast

On Fire Again by Circuit Shaker, Vicky Harrison, and Oliver Price

Just a Little by Circuit Shaker

Gymnopédie N°1, Satie by Various Artists and Erik Satie

It's All Good by Josh Mobley and Reina Williams

At Fenway by Brian Evans

Feels Like Life by Edgard Jaude and Audrey Martells

Do Whatcha Feel by Len Boone

Impossible by Lyla Foy

Crown On The Ground by Sleigh Bells

Back In the 90's by Grouplove

Seventeen by Stone Cold Fox

Dangerous by Busta Rhymes

Still by Geto Boys

Riviera Life by Caro Emerald

Walking On Sunshine by Katrina & The Waves

No Love by Death Grips

Wild Horses by The Rolling Stones

Closer by Tegan and Sara

2) BoJack Horseman season 2

BoJack lands a dream role playing his idol, Secretariat, but success doesn’t solve anything. His self-destructive habits deepen, even as his relationships with Diane, Princess Carolyn, and Todd shift. The show leans harder into its emotional weight while continuing its Hollywood satire.

Still from BoJack Horseman season 2 (Image via Netflix)

The music in season 2 has tracks like Like Lovers Do by Heather Nova and Parade by Kevin Morby, giving viewers a glimpse into the themes explored in the season.

Every Dog Has His Day by Mark Murray

Parade by Kevin Morby

Avant Gardener by Courtney Barnett

Kyle and the Kids (feat. Carrick Moore Gerety) by Jesse Novak

Little Earthquakes by Imperial Mammoth

Like Lovers Do by Heather Nova

Change the World by Farmdale

3) BoJack Horseman Season 3

BoJack is chasing an Oscar, but fame only pushes him further into isolation. This season explores addiction, guilt, and identity, with bold visual storytelling, most notably in the underwater episode, Fish Out of Water. It’s introspective, surreal, and deeply melancholic.

Still from BoJack Horseman season 3 (Image via Netflix)

The music for season 3 includes:

Blankest Year by Nada Surf

Daylight by Foxworth Hall

Burning Bridges by Blue Stahli

Seaport by Jesse Novak

Hallway by Jesse Novak

Kelsey Apology by Jesse Novak

Chasing Kelsey by Jesse Novak

Seahorse Birth by Jesse Novak

Post Birth by Jesse Novak

Sea of Dreams by Oberhofer

Track 10 by The Procussions

Future Chaos by PP Music (UK)

Bringin' on the Night by Robbie Nevil

Get Dat Fetus Kill Dat Fetus by Jesse Novak, Daniele Gaither, Manus

Renegade by DANK

The Planets, Op. 32: II. Venus, the Bringer of Peace by London Symphony Orchestra, Sir Colin Davis

Stars by Nina Simone

4) BoJack Horseman Season 4

A potential daughter and family secrets take center stage. This season delves into BoJack’s childhood trauma, his mother’s past, and the generational impact of neglect. There's still absurd comedy, but more heart than ever.

Still from BoJack Horseman season 4 (Image via Netflix)

Season 4 has songs like Trouble by Cage the Elephant and Blood In the Cut by K.Flay. These songs, along with the show's storyline gives viewers glimpses into the main character's mind and thought process.

Donna Molto Bella by Don Veneta

Sugar and Cream (Extra Sugar Mix) by 11 Acorn Lane

Mr. Peanutbutter's House Theme by Jesse Novak

A Horse with No Name (feat. Michelle Branch) by Patrick Carney

Bidin My Time by Sarah Vaughan

I Will Always Think of You by Jane Krakowski, Colman Domingo

Jerry and Tom by Smashtrax

Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007: I. Prelude by Jörg Baumann

Infinite by Magic Sword

Blood In The Cut by K.Flay

What Up by St. John

Oh Heart by Tank and the Bangas

Mmm Love by Bob Kelly

Lovers Land by Margaret Lewis, Grace Tennessee

Love Really Happened To Me by Bob Kelly

La Foret by Primas Stefan And His Royal Tziganes

Trouble by Cage the Elephant

Back Then by B Story

Wake Up by Jenny Owen Youngs

BoJack Horseman Season 5

BoJack stars in Philbert, a detective show that mirrors his real life a little too closely. It’s a season about blurred lines—between fiction and reality, guilt and accountability, performance and truth.

Still from BoJack Horseman season 5 (Image via Netflix)

Music for season 5 includes:

Los Ageless by St. Vincent

Corner Cafe by Louise Goldberg

Remedy by Ashley Clark

Back in 90's by Thao Nguyen

Back In the 90's by Grouplove

Piano Cocktail by Marian McPartland

Break My Fall by Doc Robinson

Bojack Ending by Alex Heflin

New Jersey by Peter Sivo Band

Picnic for Two by Frank Tapp

Rumba De Mantanzas by Hermanos De Alma

Trevi Fountain by Matt Hirt

Last Hurrah by Vetiver

Heaven or Las Vegas by Cocteau Twins

Bellissimo by Phil Bender-Stone

To Build A Home by The Cinematic Orchestra, Patrick Watson

Lost You by Justin Stone

Under the Pressure by The War On Drugs

BoJack Horseman Season 6

Split in two parts, the final season sees BoJack try to make amends and get sober. However, the past doesn’t go away easily. With quiet moments and difficult truths, the show confronts consequences and closes with a quiet, uncertain kind of peace.

Still from BoJack Horseman season 6 (Image via Netflix)

Music for the final season of BoJack Horseman includes:

Comme Ça by South of France

Take Me Down Easy by James Henry Jr.

High Above Chicago by Fialta

Don't Try by Extreme Music

Bass on the Brain by Nick Kingsley

Sound Like by Arkitek Mrj

Violin Concerto in E Major, RV 269, , "Spring" from "The Four Seasons": I. Allegro by Antonio Vivaldi, Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra, Martin Sieghart, Rainer Kussmaul

College Football by Jack Shaindlin

The Truth by Danny Elfman

Mr Blue (New Version) by Catherine Feeny

The entire series is available to stream on Netflix.

