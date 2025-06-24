BoJack Horseman soundtrack: Complete list of songs featured in the show

BoJack Horseman, which ran from 2014 to 2020, may seem like an ordinary adult animated series at first glance. However, there is a lot more depth to the show as it deals with themes of alcoholism, depression, and failed relationships.
The show is set in an animated version of Hollywood inhabited by both human beings and anthropomorphic animals. It follows a washed-up '90s sitcom star as he tries to claw his way out of obscurity.
Over six seasons, the series maintained a balance between humor and deep emotional moments. While BoJack Horseman had slapstick gags, it also dealt with topics worthy of sincere vulnerability. That contrast extends well beyond writing into the whole feel of the show, and one of the areas where it's very clear is the music.
The score is one of the subtle but pivotal factors that define BoJack’s mood. Synth-soaked instrumentals at one end to slow acoustic numbers at the other, the music tracks never stray from their emotional core.
A consistent and often subdued style is a trademark of Jesse Novak, who also scored The Mindy Project and Superstore. His music can be seen as jazzy musings, jittery cues setting the stage for surreal images one moment, then heavy monologues the next. This ambience is supported by carefully chosen licensed rock and pop songs sprinkled throughout the show.
Music of BoJack Horseman (from seasons 1-6)
1) BoJack Horseman season 1
BoJack Horseman starts with a washed-up sitcom star trying to reclaim fame and write a memoir. The humor is sharp, but by the end of the season, it hints at deeper emotional themes—loneliness, self-worth, and the search for meaning—setting up a surprising tonal shift for the series.
The music used in season 1 of BoJack Horseman includes:
- BoJack's Theme by Patrick Carney, Ralph Carney
- Horsin' Around Theme by Jesse Novak
- Back In the 90's by Grouplove
- Devil and Jesus by Eric Burdon
- Prologue: Jellicle Songs For Jellicle Cats by Andrew Lloyd Webber, "Cats" 1983 Broadway cast
- On Fire Again by Circuit Shaker, Vicky Harrison, and Oliver Price
- Just a Little by Circuit Shaker
- Gymnopédie N°1, Satie by Various Artists and Erik Satie
- It's All Good by Josh Mobley and Reina Williams
- At Fenway by Brian Evans
- Feels Like Life by Edgard Jaude and Audrey Martells
- Do Whatcha Feel by Len Boone
- Impossible by Lyla Foy
- Crown On The Ground by Sleigh Bells
- Seventeen by Stone Cold Fox
- Dangerous by Busta Rhymes
- Still by Geto Boys
- Riviera Life by Caro Emerald
- Walking On Sunshine by Katrina & The Waves
- No Love by Death Grips
- Wild Horses by The Rolling Stones
- Closer by Tegan and Sara
2) BoJack Horseman season 2
BoJack lands a dream role playing his idol, Secretariat, but success doesn’t solve anything. His self-destructive habits deepen, even as his relationships with Diane, Princess Carolyn, and Todd shift. The show leans harder into its emotional weight while continuing its Hollywood satire.
The music in season 2 has tracks like Like Lovers Do by Heather Nova and Parade by Kevin Morby, giving viewers a glimpse into the themes explored in the season.
- Every Dog Has His Day by Mark Murray
- Parade by Kevin Morby
- Avant Gardener by Courtney Barnett
- Kyle and the Kids (feat. Carrick Moore Gerety) by Jesse Novak
- Little Earthquakes by Imperial Mammoth
- Like Lovers Do by Heather Nova
- Change the World by Farmdale
3) BoJack Horseman Season 3
BoJack is chasing an Oscar, but fame only pushes him further into isolation. This season explores addiction, guilt, and identity, with bold visual storytelling, most notably in the underwater episode, Fish Out of Water. It’s introspective, surreal, and deeply melancholic.
The music for season 3 includes:
- Blankest Year by Nada Surf
- Daylight by Foxworth Hall
- Burning Bridges by Blue Stahli
- Seaport by Jesse Novak
- Hallway by Jesse Novak
- Kelsey Apology by Jesse Novak
- Chasing Kelsey by Jesse Novak
- Seahorse Birth by Jesse Novak
- Post Birth by Jesse Novak
- Sea of Dreams by Oberhofer
- Track 10 by The Procussions
- Future Chaos by PP Music (UK)
- Bringin' on the Night by Robbie Nevil
- Get Dat Fetus Kill Dat Fetus by Jesse Novak, Daniele Gaither, Manus
- Renegade by DANK
- The Planets, Op. 32: II. Venus, the Bringer of Peace by London Symphony Orchestra, Sir Colin Davis
- Stars by Nina Simone
4) BoJack Horseman Season 4
A potential daughter and family secrets take center stage. This season delves into BoJack’s childhood trauma, his mother’s past, and the generational impact of neglect. There's still absurd comedy, but more heart than ever.
Season 4 has songs like Trouble by Cage the Elephant and Blood In the Cut by K.Flay. These songs, along with the show's storyline gives viewers glimpses into the main character's mind and thought process.
- Donna Molto Bella by Don Veneta
- Sugar and Cream (Extra Sugar Mix) by 11 Acorn Lane
- Mr. Peanutbutter's House Theme by Jesse Novak
- A Horse with No Name (feat. Michelle Branch) by Patrick Carney
- Bidin My Time by Sarah Vaughan
- I Will Always Think of You by Jane Krakowski, Colman Domingo
- Jerry and Tom by Smashtrax
- Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007: I. Prelude by Jörg Baumann
- Infinite by Magic Sword
- Blood In The Cut by K.Flay
- What Up by St. John
- Oh Heart by Tank and the Bangas
- Mmm Love by Bob Kelly
- Lovers Land by Margaret Lewis, Grace Tennessee
- Love Really Happened To Me by Bob Kelly
- La Foret by Primas Stefan And His Royal Tziganes
- Trouble by Cage the Elephant
- Back Then by B Story
- Wake Up by Jenny Owen Youngs
BoJack Horseman Season 5
BoJack stars in Philbert, a detective show that mirrors his real life a little too closely. It’s a season about blurred lines—between fiction and reality, guilt and accountability, performance and truth.
Music for season 5 includes:
- Los Ageless by St. Vincent
- Corner Cafe by Louise Goldberg
- Remedy by Ashley Clark
- Back in 90's by Thao Nguyen
- Piano Cocktail by Marian McPartland
- Break My Fall by Doc Robinson
- Bojack Ending by Alex Heflin
- New Jersey by Peter Sivo Band
- Picnic for Two by Frank Tapp
- Rumba De Mantanzas by Hermanos De Alma
- Trevi Fountain by Matt Hirt
- Last Hurrah by Vetiver
- Heaven or Las Vegas by Cocteau Twins
- Bellissimo by Phil Bender-Stone
- To Build A Home by The Cinematic Orchestra, Patrick Watson
- Lost You by Justin Stone
- Under the Pressure by The War On Drugs
BoJack Horseman Season 6
Split in two parts, the final season sees BoJack try to make amends and get sober. However, the past doesn’t go away easily. With quiet moments and difficult truths, the show confronts consequences and closes with a quiet, uncertain kind of peace.
Music for the final season of BoJack Horseman includes:
- Comme Ça by South of France
- Take Me Down Easy by James Henry Jr.
- High Above Chicago by Fialta
- Don't Try by Extreme Music
- Bass on the Brain by Nick Kingsley
- Sound Like by Arkitek Mrj
- Violin Concerto in E Major, RV 269, , "Spring" from "The Four Seasons": I. Allegro by Antonio Vivaldi, Stuttgart Chamber Orchestra, Martin Sieghart, Rainer Kussmaul
- College Football by Jack Shaindlin
- The Truth by Danny Elfman
- Mr Blue (New Version) by Catherine Feeny
The entire series is available to stream on Netflix.