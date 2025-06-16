The West Wing soundtrack: All songs featured in the show explored

In The West Wing, political intrigue meets the intensity of a two-term Democratic President of the United States, Josiah "Jed" Bartlet (Martin Sheen), and his team at the White House. They navigate the complex and charged world of politics at the turn of the millennium, revealing the person behind the powerful figureheads.

An American drama about the biggest political contingent requires a heroic soundtrack, which the show delivers. The main title, composed by Emmy Award-winning musician W.G. Snuffy Walden, incorporates Americana, folk, gospel, and military instruments to create a bold theme shrouded in an element of mystery. His instrumentals across the show's seven seasons underscore tense moments perfectly.

Here is a complete rundown of The West Wing and its music.

The soundtrack of the political drama The West Wing

Season 1 soundtrack (1999)

In Jed Bartlet's first year as the POTUS, the internal conflict of the West Wing is in full swing as White House staff try to adjust to their new roles and responsibilities. The tense, dramatic, and emotional moments are underscored by W. G. Snuffy Walden's soundtrack.

Jed Bartlet takes on presidency in season 1 (Image via YouTube/The West Wing)

Episode 1

Moment of Weakness —Bif Naked

Walking the West Wing — W. G. Snuffy Walden

Episode 2

Fizz Drop — Joydrop, Mandy arrives by car in The West Wing

Episode 3

Proportional Response — W. G. Snuffy Walden

Episode 4

Happy Days Are Here Again — Barbara Streisand

Episode 5

Ave Maria from Ellen Song III, D. 839 —Franz Schubert

Episode 6

Learn to Fly — Foo Fighters, plays at the bar where Zoe is approached by men in The West Wing.

Automatic — Collapsis

Episode 7

Hail to the Chief — James Sanderson

Canon in D Major — Johann Pachelbel

Episode 10

The Little Drummer Boy — Harry Simeone Chorale, plays during the White House Christmas party in The West Wing.

Episode 14

Hashkiveinu — Max Helfman, plays at the synagogue

Episode 15

Sorry —Stretch Princess

Forever Lost — The Magic Numbers

Episode 18

The Jackal — Ronny Jordan, Dana Bryant

Put on a Happy Face (Demo) — Charles Strouse and the Original Broadway cast of Bye Bye Birdie!

Episode 20

Sympathique —Pink Martini

Season 2 soundtrack (2000)

The aftermath of the assassination attempt on the president's public aide causes tension and strife in season 2 of The West Wing. The White House preps for the 2000 midterm elections while contemplating a Nuclear Test Ban Treaty. The soundtrack features the world-famous cellist Yo-Yo Ma, Kool & The Gang, and others.

Episode 1

Leavin' On Your Mind — Patsy Cline, plays at the bar where Toby drinks in The West Wing.

Episode 2

Don't Pull Your Love —Hamilton, Joe Frank & Reynolds

Celebration — Kool & The Gang

Episode 5

H.M.S. Pinafore: "For He Is An Englishman" — Donald Adams, Eric Wilson-Hyde, George Cook, Gillian Knight, Isidore Godfrey, Jean Hindmarsh, Jeffrey Skitch, John Reed, The D'Oyly Carte Opera Company, Joyce Wright

Episode 8

We Gather Together — Cedarmont Kids, the song CJ and the children sing in the Rose Garden in The West Wing.

Episode 10

Unaccompanied Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007: I. Prelude — Yo-Yo Ma plays it live at the Congressional Christmas party in The West Wing.

Carol of the Bells — Mykola Dmytrovych Leantovych

Episode 12

Minuet & Trio — Luigi Boccherini

Episode 13

Blame it on the Bossanova —Eydie Gorme

Episode 16

New York Minute — Don Henley

Episode 19

Wells Fargo Wagon —Meredith Wilson, Josh Lyman sings the song while explaining the devaluation of the Mexican Peso to Donna in The West Wing.

Suite No. 3 in D Major — Johann Sebastian Bach & other artists

Episode 22

Brothers In Arms — Dire Straits

Season 3 soundtrack (2001)

As terror attacks threaten the peace of the United States, President Bartlet steps up to run for a second term. Different entities look into rumors of him having multiple sclerosis, but strategic planning for the re-elections is well underway. The West Wing season 3 soundtrack features Frank Sinatra, Van Morrison, and others.

The POTUS dealing with his staff in season 3 (Image via YouTube/The West Wing)

Episode 1

For What It's Worth — Buffalo Springfield

Episode 2

Rock the Boat — The Hues Corporation

Instead — Abandon Jalopy, plays at the bar where CJ & Toby play pool in The West Wing.

Episode 6

You Make Me Feel So Young — Frank Sinatra

Episode 7

I'm Too Sexy — Right Side Fred, CJ asks Carol what this song means in The West Wing.

Episode 11

West Side Story: "Cool" — Chorus, Kurt Ollmann, Leonard Bernstein, London Symphony Orchestra

Episode 12

The Surrey With the Fringe on Top (Oklahoma!) —Gordon MacRae, Shirley Jones & Charlotte Greenwood, Dona sings this song, and it also gets a piano solo moment at the bar where Josh and Amy meet in The West Wing.

Cello Sonata No. 5, E-Minor: 2nd Movement —The Vienna Chamber Ensemble

Episode 13

Red Wine — UB40

Episode 14

Destiny — Zero 7

Episode 15

Destiny — Zero 7

Episode 16

"O Canada" (The National Anthem of Canada) — Calixa Lavallee, plays at an event Donna attends after she gets a letter saying she is Canadian and might be facing immigration issues.

Season 3 Documentary Special

Hanging By a Moment —Lifehouse

Texas, Our Texas — 50 Guitars of Tommy Garrett

West Wing — The Electronic Symphony Orchestra

Red Red Wine — UB40

Suite for Solo Cello No. 1 in G Major, BWV 1007: 1. Prelude — Yo-Yo Ma

Oeuvres Vocales Et Chorales: Ave Maria (a Quatre Voix), Op. 2 — Frédéric Ledroit, Maîtrise Saint-Louis de Gonzague & Rémi Gousseau

Episode 20

Don't Know Why — Norah Jones

Episode 21

Caravan — Van Morrison, Amy dances to this song in The West Wing.

Moondance —Van Morrison

Episode 22

Hallelujah — Jeff Buckley

Patriotic Chorus — Gilbert & Sullivan (originally by Stephen Oliver), plays as the US covert forces attack and kill a Middle Eastern terrorist while President Bartlet is at the Theater in The West Wing.

Season 4 soundtrack (2002)

A new term begins at the White House, and President Bartlet deals with the changes in his staff, with Sam leaving and Will joining. A s*x scandal related to the vice president threatens the POTUS' credibility. In the series finale, his daughter is kidnapped, ending The West Wing season 4 in a cliffhanger. The soundtrack elevates the heavily charged scenes, with more live performances from bands like The Whiffenpoofs and Aimee Mann.

The POTUS in season 4 (Image via YouTube/The West Wing)

Episode 1

National Emblem March — Edwin Eugene Bagley

The Battle Hymn of the Republic — William Steffe, Robert Shaw, Thomas Pyle

Always — Liars Inc.

The Washington Post — John Philip Sousa

Episode 2

I Don't Like Mondays — Tori Amos (Original by The Boomtown Rats)

The Wanderer — Dion DiMucci

Episode 3

One Week — Barenaked Ladies

Shed a Little Light — Aimee Mann performs live during the Rock the Vote rally in The West Wing.

Episode 4

Gloria in D: I. Gloria in Excelsis Deo — Antonio Vivaldi

Episode 5

Gaudeamus Igitur — performed by The West Wing cast

Episode 6

Midnight Confessions (Single) — The Grass Roots, plays at the bar as Sam and Will talk.

Episode 7

The Times They Are A-Changin' — Richie Havens, plays after President Bartlet's acceptance speech on election night in The West Wing.

Bill Bailey, Won't You Please Come Home (feat. The Jordanaires) — Patsy Cline

Episode 8

I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm — Dean Martin

Someone to Watch Over Me — George Gershwin & Ira Gershwin

Episode 11

O Holy Night — The Whiffenpoofs perform live in The West Wing for Toby and his father.

Bye, Bye Blackbird — The Whiffenpoofs

Anything Goes — Cole Porter

The Girl From Ipanema (With Antonio Carlos Jobim) — Frank Sinatra

Episode 15

Rock Me to Sleep — Jill Sobule

Heroes — Jill Sobule

March of the Toys — Victor Herbert

Episode 16

Rock This Town — Stray Cats

Episode 17

Sand In My Shoes — Bobby Short

Episode 18

Pastoral Beauty — Debbie Wiseman, KPM String Quartet, plays during the DAR Reception in The West Wing.

Episode 22

Pomp and Circumstance — Edward Elgar

Episode 23

Angel — Massive Attack, plays when Zoe gets kidnapped.

Season 5 soundtrack (2003)

President Bartlet starts season 5 on the back foot: his daughter is kidnapped, followed by a Republican Speaker of the House pushing him to cut federal spending. Nuclear testing and terrorism warnings weave their way into the storyline, leading to intense instrumental pieces featuring Frederic Chopin, Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons, and others.

Episode 1

Sanvean- I Am Your Shadow — Lisa Gerrard, plays as the search for Zoey intensifies. It perfectly sums up the tension and fear of not knowing if she's alive or dead.

Sanvean — Sarah Brightman

Episode 3

Jefferson Lives —W. G. Snuffy Walden

Episode 4

Ballad No. 4 in F Minor, Op. 52 —Frederic Chopin

Prelude No. 4 in E Minor, Op. 28 — Frederic Chopin

Etude for Piano No. 12, Op. 10, 12 — Frederic Chopin

Episode 9

What Child Is This?- William Chatterton Dix — Roy Todd

Episode 10

Suicide is Painless — The MASH

Last Post — American Military Band

Episode 11

Super Duper Love — Joss Stone

Oh, What a Beautiful Morning —Gordon MacRae

Episode 13

Dark Was the Night, Cold Was the Ground — Blind Willie Johnson

Episode 14

My Country 'Tis of Thee — Crosby & Nash, plays when Leo and President Bartlet have a chat after a bribery comes to light.

Episode 17

American Pie — Don McLean

Stay — Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons

Episode 18

In the Waiting Line — Zero 7, plays as C.J. wraps up her work day.

Episode 20

Sunrise, Sunset — Jerry Bock, Ferrante & Teicher

Episode 21

Indra — Thievery Corporation

Way of the Mystic — Angel Tears

Season 6 soundtrack (2004)

As President Bartlet's second term comes to a close, things begin heating up in the Democratic primary race between Senator Santos and Vice President Hoynes. A credible Republican frontrunner emerges as well. CJ gets promoted to Chief of Staff. Some songs are cover versions by the cast themselves, while others play during emotionally charged and drama-filled moments at the White House.

Allison Janney plays CJ (Image via YouTube/The West Wing)

Episode 7

A Change is Gonna Come —Sam Cooke, covered by James Taylor

Jelly Man Kelly — James Taylor

Handy Man —James Taylor

The Mikado: 3. A Wand'ring Minstrel I — The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, The D'Oyly Carte Opera Chorus, Royston Nash, Colin Wright

Episode 9

Monday, Monday — The Mamas & The Papas, Josh and Donna sing while having breakfast.

Episode 11

Someday, Someway — Marshall Crenshaw

Episode 13

Desire — Ryan Adams, end credits montage in The West Wing

Walkin' After Midnight — Patsy Cline

Green, Green Grass of Home (Live) — Johnny Cash

Peace Train — Cat Stevens, a fringe candidate sings this live

Episode 14

Otello, Act Four: Mia Madre Aveva una Povera Ancella — Herbert Von Karajan, John Vickers, Mirella Freni, Peter Glossop

My Funny Valentine — Ella Fitzgerald, it's Valentine's Day and Annabeth sings the song while handing out candy in the press room in The West Wing.

Episode 16

Alison — Elvis Costello, a live cover version is sung by Congressman Santos in The West Wing.

Take Five — Dave Brubeck

Episode 17

Begin the Beguine — Artie Shaw and His Orchestra

Episode 19

Cirrus — Bill Anschell

Stories We Told — Bill Anschell

Episode 20

Sir Duke — Stevie Wonder, the instrumental portion of this song plays when Senator Vinnick is celebrating his win.

Episode 22

Desire — Ryan Adams

Season 7 (2005)

The focus shifts to Santos' race to election night as President Bartlet's second term comes to an end. Fun, inspiring, and powerful songs underscore his campaign trail, vote count, and inauguration as the next President of the United States. Freddie Mercury, Stevie Wonder, and Bon Jovi feature.

Matt Santos wins the presidential race (Image via YouTube/The West Wing)

Episode 2

Jet Airliner — Seteve Miller Band, plays when Santos goes on his campaign trail.

Episode 8

Hallelujah — Various artists

Oyaheya — Rickie Byars Beckwith

Episode 9

Music for the Royal Fireworks Suite, HWV 351: 3. La paix — Academy of Ancient Music, Christopher Hogwood

Episode 13

Body and Soul — Billie Holiday

Bang Bang — Dizzy Gillespie, plays when Donna and Josh share a kiss.

Episode 15

For Once In My Life — Stevie Wonder, Annabeth covers it while the senior staffers from Santos' rally talk about the singer performing it.

Welcome to Wherever You Are — Bon Jovi

Episode 16

Resolve — Foo Fighters

Episode 17

Miracle —Foo Fighters

Beautiful Day — U2

My Cherie Amour — Stevie Wonder

Deep in the Heart of Texas —Gene Autry, election results are in, and Santos has won his home state of Texas.

Episode 22

America the Beautiful —Keb' Mo', performed at President Santos' inauguration.

The Angel Song — Jaci Velasquez

Love Kills — Freddie Mercury

Drownin' On Dry Land — Little Junior Parker

Washington Post — John Philip Sousa

Hail to the Chief —James Sanderson

Semper Fidelis — Jogn Philip Sousa

Other W. G. Snuffy Walden songs featured in The West Wing

The Aftermath

One Down in Gaza

Leo Has To Go

Ways and Means

Leo's Lament

Two Cathedrals

No Exit

Donna and the Delegation

The 14th Amendment

Halls of the White House

The First Commandment

The Oval Office

Retaliatory Strikes

Recovery

24 Hr. Deadline

Charlie in the Oval Office

Mrs. Landingham

One Of Three

Presidential Proclamation

Questions

Strike Immediately

Super Tuesday

Alternate Options

The Nomination

