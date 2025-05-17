Where was The West Wing filmed? All filming locations explored

The West Wing is an American television drama series produced by Aaron Sorkin, and it broadcasted on NBC from September 22, 1999, to May 14, 2006.

The series primarily centers on the action within the West Wing of the White House—the center of executive power where the Oval Office and offices of top presidential staff are located—during the course of the fictional two-term Democratic administration of Josiah Bartlet.

Throughout its seven years, The West Wing captivated and inspired viewers with its positive image of government. Adding reality to the show's coverage of American politics was the use of real locations on a number of episodes.

Exploring the filming locations of The West Wing

Even though most of The West Wing was shot on Los Angeles soundstages, actual locations were frequently employed to give the show's most memorable scenes a sense of reality.

1) Washington National Cathedral and St. Andrew’s School

Flashback sequences of Bartlet's teenage years were filmed at St. Andrew's School (Image via YouTube/@thewestwing)

One of The West Wing's strongest episodes, Two Cathedrals capitalizes on two dramatic, atmospheric real-world locations to heighten President Bartlet's emotional pain and inner turmoil.

The flashback sequences of Bartlet's teenage years were filmed at St. Andrew's School in Middletown, Delaware, an exclusive private school most famous as the location for shooting Dead Poets Society. The gothic architecture and serene environment remind viewers of tradition and disciplinarian upbringing, adding to Bartlet's personal history.

The dramatic climax was shot at Washington National Cathedral, a majestic and holy place that is the site of Mrs. Landingham's funeral. With primal ferocity, Bartlet swears at God in Latin and smashes a cigarette on the cathedral's ancient tile floor.

2) Rosslyn, Virginia

Season 1's cliffhanger season finale was shot at a museum (Image via YouTube/@thewestwing)

Season 1's cliffhanger season finale plays out theatrically with President Bartlet and his staff caught off guard by gunfire after a town meeting. The critical sequence was shot at the Newseum in Rosslyn, Virginia, a museum that was once in operation as a tribute to journalism and freedom of the press.

Although the museum has since shut down, it was at that time an urban symbolic venue for the attack.

Perceptive viewers can spot a fragment of the Berlin Wall, one of the museum's outdoor permanent exhibits, in the scene as one of the assassins readies his weapon.

3) Arlington National Cemetery

In Excelsis Deo, shot at Arlington National Cemetery (Image via YouTube/@thewestwing)

In Excelsis Deo is the pilot holiday episode and one of the series most emotionally powerful. It concludes with a somber funeral of a homeless Korean War veteran, a man whose system he served ignored him.

The scene was actually shot at Arlington National Cemetery itself, a location not frequently utilized for television or movies. Special permission was given by the Department of Defense, recognizing the potential power of the episode to draw attention to governmental complacency and veteran homelessness.

With its wide headstones, military salutes, and desolate winter landscape, the location adds the episode's message with seriousness and gravity.

4) Georgetown University

In season 4, Zoey graduates, and President Bartlet gives the speech—filmed at Georgetown University (Image via Instagram/@thewestwingweekly)

In season 4's Commencement, Zoey Bartlet graduates from college, and President Bartlet is invited to give the commencement address. The show received special clearance to shoot on the actual grounds of Georgetown University, Washington D.C. 's highest-ranked school.

The sequence taps into mythological college landmarks such as Healy Hall, with its gothic spires and stonework facade, to add a layer of realism to the sequence.

5) Catoctin mountains, Maryland

A still from the show (Image via Instagram/@thewestwingweekly)

Camp David, the Maryland presidential retreat within the Catoctin Mountains, is where a hypothetical Middle East peace conference is staged in The Birnam Wood. Visitation to the real Camp David is strictly forbidden, but the production crew discovered a 110-acre nature preserve in the vicinity that is similar to the actual site's wooded, remote nature.

The preserve, functioning as an environmental education facility, allowed the production team to replicate the setting of diplomatic negotiations in a secluded forest location.

Elements such as forest cabins, natural mist, and ambient wildlife sounds were used to mirror the isolated and private environment typically associated with international diplomatic summits.

Being close to the actual location, along with thorough set dressing and astute direction, allowed The West Wing to convincingly stage a world crisis gestating in the President's own backyard.

Plot overview of The West Wing

Cast of The West Wing (Image via Apple TV+)

The West Wing is a political drama series centered on the inner workings of a fictional U.S. presidential administration. The show primarily follows President Josiah "Jed" Bartlet (Martin Sheen), his senior staff, and the first lady.

Seasons 1 to 6 focus on Bartlet’s presidency, while season 7 shifts to the 2006 presidential election between Democrat Matthew Santos (Jimmy Smits) and Republican Arnold Vinick (Alan Alda).

Seasons 1 to 6 focus on Bartlet’s presidency (Image via Instagram/@thewestwingweekly)

The West Wing featured an ensemble cast representing various roles within the Executive Branch of the U.S. federal government. A number of recurring characters appear throughout the series, contributing to storylines that typically center on this core group.

Interested viewers can watch The West Wing on Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, Hulu, and Apple TV+.

