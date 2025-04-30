Where was The Shrouds filmed? Shooting locations explored

The Shrouds is a horror drama movie that will premiere in France on April 30, 2025. The film was directed by David Cronenberg and premiered in theatres throughout the United States on April 25, 2025. The movie is about the life of Karsh, a businessman and entrepreneur who developed GraveTech.

Following the death of his wife, Becca, he invents a system through which people can observe the decomposition of their loved ones' bodies in real-time. Paranoia and conspiracy theories strike when Karsh finds that the cemetery graves are desecrated, and it makes him question the morality of his invention.

The Shrouds features Vincent Cassel as Karsh, Diane Kruger as Becca / Terry / Hunny, and Guy Pearce as Maury, amongst others.

The film was shot in Toronto, Canada, a familiar destination for Hollywood and foreign productions.

Where was The Shrouds filmed?

A still from The Shrouds (Image via YouTube/Janus Films)

The whole production of The Shrouds occurred in Toronto, Canada. The Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel was one of the main filming locations and appeared in various scenes during the film.

The shooting occurred at several locations in Toronto. With fluid architecture and a gloomy atmosphere, Toronto offered the perfect context for the uncomfortable, futuristic feel of the movie and the interrogation of mourning, technology, and death.

Principle shooting for the film started on May 8, 2023, and concluded on June 19, 2023. The movie was filmed in ARRIRAW MXF files with an Arri Alexa 35. Douglas Koch was the official cinematographer of The Shrouds.

Diane Kruger on making The Shrouds

Edward Gorey 100th Birthday Benefit Gala - Source: Getty

Diane Kruger plays three different roles in The Shrouds. She described this project as the most personal film made by director Cronenberg.

"So when I read the script, I was surprised by how emotional it was. And when I met him, I didn’t know that this was inspired by his own story. But he was telling me that he lost his wife and that many scenes are based on what they actually experienced. Those things are in the movie. Even though obviously he changed some stuff, this film is a depiction of a very difficult time in his life," she explained.

She also described her experience of filming with Cronenberg. According to her, the director was trying to distance himself from what was happening on set. He never conducted rehearsals or table reads for the film.

"I think he didn’t want to hear us say those lines out loud. But thankfully, I have enough experience under my belt where I realized pretty early on that he would be expecting me to be ready to deliver the minute I stepped on set in Canada. I figured that he would be very specific about his lines because he wrote everything, and that was true," she added.

When asked how the movie changed her view on the themes of grief, Kruger replied that the film is a very honest and authentic depiction of the feelings a husband has to deal with after the passing of his wife.

"As I grow older, I find myself thinking, “Who do I want to be around in good times and bad?” All those kinds of things. And not that I think about my own mortality all the time, but I kind of do think about it in terms of what love actually means and how it expands, how it changes," she stated.

The Shrouds hit theatres on April 30, 2025.

