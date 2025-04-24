The Shrouds: Full list of cast explored

The Shrouds is a horror drama that premiered at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2024. Written and directed by renowned body horror writer David Cronenberg, it was co-produced by Canada and France and will make its theatrical debut across France on April 30, 2024. Starring Vincent Cassel and Diane Kruger, The Shrouds - or Les Linceuls in French - features a fresh mix of Canadian and European actors.
The story follows tech entrepreneur Karsh, who is grieving the loss of his beloved wife. In his grief, he invents GraveTech, which enables people to monitor the decaying corpses of loved ones they may have recently lost. All is good until one night, Karsh's wife's grave, amongst many others, is unearthed, prompting him to track down the perpetrators.
Since its premiere, The Shrouds has received critical acclaim, earning it a rating of 6 on IMDb and 72% on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes.
The cast of The Shrouds
Vincent Cassel as Karsh
Vincent Cassel is a French actor who takes on the lead role as the inconsolable businessman Karsh. The actor has gained recognition for his English-speaking roles in Ocean's Twelve (2004), Ocean's Thirteen (2007), Jason Bourne (2016), and the HBO series Westworld.
Diane Kruger as Becca, Terry, and Hunny
Diane Kruger takes on more than one role in The Shrouds. She plays Karsh's late wife, Becca. She also plays Becca's sister, Terry, who is a veterinarian and also voices Hunny, a digital assistant developed by Terry's ex-husband to help Karsh in his daily life. Kruger is a German actress known largely for her roles in Troy (2004), National Treasure (2004), and Inglorious Basterds (2009).
Guy Pearce as Maury
Guy Pearce plays Maury, Terry's ex-husband, who develops Karsh's digital assistant, Hunny. He is an award-winning Australian actor who began his career with a role in the Australian TV series Neighbors (1986-1989). The actor became recognized worldwide with his roles in LA Confidential (1997), The Hurt Locker (2009), and The King's Speech (2010).
Sandrine Holt as Soo-Min Szabo
Sandrine Holt plays Soo-Min Szabo, the blind wife of a Hungarian magnate, whom Karsh finds solace in. She is a Canadian actress known for her role in the first season of House of Cards and as Dr. Lisa Abernathy in Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. Holt has appeared in several films, such as Black Robe (1991), Pocahontas: The Legend (1995), and Resident Evil: Apocalypse.
Elizabeth Saunders as Gray Foner
Elizabeth Saunders plays Gray Foner, with whom Karsh is seen on a date at the start of the movie. The Canadian actress is known primarily for her roles in From (2022), Alias Grace (2017), and When Hope Calls (2019).
Other cast members include:
• Jennifer Dale as Myrna Slotnik
• Eric Weinthal as Dr. Hofstra
• Steve Switzman as Dr. Jerry Eckler
• Jeff Yung as Dr. Rory Zhao
The Shrouds will be releasing in cinemas this Wednesday, April 30, 2025.