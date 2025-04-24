The Shrouds: Release date, plot, and everything we know so far

The Shrouds is a body horror drama film written and directed by David Cronenberg. It is a co-production between France and Canada and is considered one of Cronenberg's most personal works, inspired by his own experience of grief following the death of his wife, Carolyn, in 2017.
The movie had its world premiere in the Main Competition section of the 2024 Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2024. The film received a limited release in the United States on April 18, 2025, and is scheduled to be released theatrically overseas in France by Pyramide Distribution on April 30, 2025.
Vincent Cassel stars in The Shrouds, supported by Diane Kruger, Vincent Cassel, Guy Pearce, and Sandrine Holt. The project was first envisioned as a series for Netflix by Cronenberg, before being dropped by the streaming platform. The film has been produced by Saïd Ben Saïd and Martin Katz for Prospero Pictures, as well as SBS International, alongside Steve Solomos.
The film has a runtime of 119 minutes and is liked by critics and audiences alike. On the film and television rating website Rotten Tomatoes, the critic's score stands at 71%.
Where to watch The Shrouds?
As of April 2025, The Shrouds is not yet available for streaming, rental, or digital purchase in the United States. However, the film is currently playing in select theaters nationwide. It had a limited release on April 18, 2025, in cities like New York and Los Angeles, and expanded to more theaters across the country on April 25. Tickets can be purchased through platforms such as AMC Theatres, Fandango, Atom Tickets, and Harkins Theatres.
For viewers in the United States, the best way to watch the movie at this time is by attending a theatrical screening. There is currently no confirmed release date for the film on streaming platforms or for digital rental or purchase.
Exploring the plot of The Shrouds
In The Shrouds (2024), David Cronenberg explores grief and technology through Karsh, a tech entrepreneur mourning his wife. He creates GraveTech, a system that lets people watch their loved ones’ bodies decompose in real-time using high-tech shrouds and screens.
What begins as a way to cope with loss turns darker when several graves, including his wife’s, are vandalized. As Karsh investigates, he uncovers cyber conspiracies and begins to question the ethics of his invention.
Cast members of The Shrouds
In The Shrouds, Vincent Cassel leads the cast as Karsh, a tech entrepreneur mourning his wife's death. Diane Kruger plays multiple roles: Becca, Karsh's late wife; Terry, her twin sister; and Hunny, adding depth to the storyline. Guy Pearce portrays Maury, Karsh's brother-in-law, contributing to the familial dynamics. Sandrine Holt appears as Soo-Min Szabo, while Elizabeth Saunders takes on the role of Gray Foner.
The film features an ensemble of supporting cast, some of whom are listed as follows:
- Jennifer Dale (Coroner, What Would Sal Do?) as Myrna Slotnik
- Eric Weinthal (A Taste of Shakespeare, Let It Snow) as Dr. Hofstra
- Steve Switzman (Fear Thy Neighbour, Scared Stuff) as Dr. Jerry Eckler
- Jeff Yung (Kung Fu, Avatar: The Last Airbender) as Dr. Rory Zhao
Check in for more updates on the latest films and television shows.