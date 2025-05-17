7 unanswered questions after ‘Ghosts’ season 4 finale

The Ghosts season 4 finale left fans with lots of questions, especially about Jay's (Utkarsh Ambudkar) fate after his blunderous deal with Elias (Matt Walsh). The season showed Sam's (Rose McIver) complicated relationship with her dad, Frank (Dean Morris), and the introduction of other family members like Jay's sister Bela (Punam Patel). This created more chaos and drama in the CBS sitcom.

Created by Joe Port and Joe Wiseman, Ghosts dives into the hilarious world of New York couple Samantha "Sam" and Jay Arondekar, who inherit Woodstone Mansion from Sam's deceased great aunt. But contrary to their hopes, the mansion is a run-down mess with ghosts from different eras stuck on Earth before they are "sucked off".

Here are 7 unanswered questions after the season 4 finale.

What's in store for the characters in Ghosts season 5?

1) Can Jay find a loophole in his contract with Elias?

Utkarsh Ambudkar in the show (Image via YouTube/Paramount Plus)

One of the big revelations of season 4 is that Elias, Jay's devious publicist for his restaurant, is a demon. So Jay technically made a deal with the literal devil, and his soul belongs to Elias. Does this mean Jay might die in season 5? What does the storyline have for him, and can he find a way to escape it?

Elias has made it clear that he will have Jay's soul, whatever happens, even trying to kill him with a chandelier in the season 4 finale. This sets up the larger storyline for season 5. If Jay actually dies, Sam would still be able to see and interact with him, which might be an interesting twist.

2) Is there a possibility for the premise to expand outside Woodstone Mansion?

Matt Walsh as Elias (Image via Instagram/Ghostscbs)

If Jay eventually dies after the twist in the season 4 finale, will fans be able to see him (even briefly) in hell? This would expand the show's premise significantly, taking the main characters out of the small world that Woodstone Mansion offers.

The characters might find a way to make a deal with Elias, with even the possibility of the ghosts entering hell in Jay's stead. This gives showrunners a lot of potential to explore the characters' backstory and their complex relationships with each other.

3) What will the fates of the main ghosts be in season 5?

Trevor in the sitcom (Image via YouTube/Paramount Plus)

Flower was the last ghost to be "sucked off", or taken away to the afterlife. After that, no major events have occurred, and the main cast of ghosts remain at Woodstone Mansion by the end of season 4. This prompts the question: What lies in store in season 5?

Many ghosts had major plotlines in season 4, especially Trevor and his revelation about fatherhood. He also makes peace with some of his life's regrets, which points to the fact that even main characters might pass on into the afterlife.

4) Will Pete and Alberta truly get a happy ending?

A still from the sitcom (Image via YouTube/Paramount Plus)

Alberta and Pete go through a rollercoaster of friendship, attraction, and moments of pure chaos. Pete's decades-long crush on Alberta is finally reciprocated in the season 4 finale, when the couple share a kiss. Pete then breaks up with Donna, suggesting a major plotline for the ghosts in season 5.

But with the chaos of Jay's deal and the new couple's honeymoon phase, will Pete continue to use his powers of cross-boundary travel? Will he ever move on to the afterlife or hold onto his relationship with Alberta? Season 5 has a lot to explore.

5) Will the true fate of Sasappis be revealed?

A still from season 4 (Image via YouTube/Paramount Plus)

Many of the characters' backstories are still being explored, especially ones like Sasappis, who is one of the oldest known residents of Woodstone Mansion. While he still continues to haunt the crew with his larger-than-life presence, fans are clueless about the story of his death.

Thorfinn randomly found Sassapis as a ghost one day in a field, and his storyline begins there. Season 5 of the sitcom might continue to explore origin stories, so life can come full circle for the cast.

6) How many more ghosts are in the dirt?

The cast of Ghosts, Patience (Left) (Image via Instagram/Ghostscbs)

Patience is introduced in season 4 as a puritan ghost who has been living on the Woodstone Mansion grounds for over a century. She is one of the most off-putting characters on the show, often citing her extremist views and going after Isaac. She kidnaps him to live with her for eternity in the dirt.

Before she leaves the mansion, she off-handedly mentions the "others" in the dirt, which foreshadows newer, more antagonists in season 5. If there are more of her where she comes from, the upcoming season might have a lot more in store.

7) Is Bela going to have a bigger story arc in season 5?

Punam Patel at the CBS Fall Schedule Celebration (Image via Getty)

Bela is seen in the season 4 finale talking to someone on the phone about the happenings at the mansion. This shows her ability to create chaos and change the trajectory of the characters' lives. If more eyes are on Woodstone Mansion, what does that mean for season 5?

Bela starts as a recurring character in season 4 when she comes to live with Sam and Jay after a breakup. But with her ability to see the inhabitants of the mansion and subsequently getting embroiled in their lives, she might have a bigger role in the upcoming season.

Stream all episodes of Ghosts on Paramount+ or CBS.

