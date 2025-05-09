Every new upcoming movie of Rachel Zegler

Rachel Zegler is an American actress and singer. She starred in Steven Spielberg’s adaptation of West Side Story and gained both critical and commercial acclaim. Zegler even won a Golden Globe award for her role in the musical. She continued to expand her career by playing the lead role in The Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Zegler also made her Broadway debut in 2024, playing Juliet in a revival of Shakespeare’s classic play, Romeo and Juliet. However, she faced a downturn when she was cast as the titular character in Disney’s live-action remake of Snow White.

The movie was a significant financial failure, and Zegler found herself at the center of controversy due to her political views and advocacy. Although she experienced a slow period in her career, she is now making a comeback. Zegler currently has two projects lined up: a film alongside Marisa Tomei and a lead role in an upcoming play directed by Jamie Lloyd.

Upcoming projects of Rachel Zegler include She Gets It From Me and Evita

1) She Gets It From Me

Rachel Zegler at the 97th Annual Oscars - Arrivals - Source: Getty

Directed by Julia von Heinz, She Gets It From Me is the latest movie featuring Rachel Zegler, making it her next major role after Snow White. A comedy-drama, the film has been confirmed by Variety to star Zegler alongside Marisa Tomei. The movie is supposedly based on real-life events and focuses on the chaotic relationship between a mother and daughter.

The plot revolves around Nicky (Zegler), who is celebrating her engagement. However, her party turns into a massive search for her mother, Charlotte (Tomei). Tomei will play the role of Zegler’s mother, and her character will have a wild side, full of abandon, and will be showcased as an ex-punk rocker.

Essentially, the movie is about a journey that the mother and daughter take to reconnect with each other. Jay Reiss has written the script for the movie. And the synopsis of the movie reads, “YouTube is packed with tearful family reunions, but nobody films the messy aftermath.” The movie will therefore be realistic in its approach, and Embankment Films will launch the global pre-sales of the movie at Cannes this year.

Director Von Heinz shared a brief note about the movie, stating that “the emotional truth of the movie…is truly funny, immersive cinema. Jay’s screenplay captures family dynamics at their most authentic.” Even producer Jen Dana from 3311 Productions shared a statement about Zegler. She states that “ Rachel…brings…depth and humanity to her roles… excited for her to continue to showcase her versatility and humor as an actress.”

Marisa Tomei is an Oscar winner and a three-time nominee. Pairing Tomei with Rachel Zegler could result in a fresh and inviting pair that showcases chemistry and interesting dynamics in the movie.

2) Evita

Rachel Zegler at the 2025 New York Theatre Workshop Gala - Source: Getty

Rachel Zegler has always been a theater artist, and following Snow White, she will be making her West End debut. Zegler is set to star in Jamie Lloyd’s revival of Evita, taking on the role of Eva Perón. Her West End debut marks a return to the stage after making her Broadway debut in 2024 in Romeo + Juliet.

Jamie Lloyd has helmed other notable projects like Sunset Boulevard, and the previews of the play will begin at the London Palladium on June 14. The musical will officially open on July 1 and run through September 6, 2025, as reported by Variety.

The musical’s score is written by Andrew Lloyd Webber, and the play is about the life of political leader Perón, who is the second wife of Argentine president Juan Perón. The play will focus on Perón’s rise in politics and her untimely death. Rachel Zegler mentions that “Evita has been an important musical to me since I was a girl… The stage has always felt like home to me, and I can’t wait to make my West End debut in such great company.”

Rachel Zegler has also worked in movies like Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Y2K, and Spellbound.

