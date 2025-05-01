Rachel Zegler joins the She Gets It From Me cast along with Marisa Tomei

She Gets It From Me, the upcoming comedy drama film by Julia von Heinz marks Snow White star Rachel Zegler’s return to the big screens, according to a Variety report dated April 30, 2025. She will be starring alongside Marisa Tomei, who will portray her wild and free-spirited mother.

Based on a true story, She Gets It From Me follows Zegler’s character Nicky, whose engagement party is upended in search of her birth mother Charlotte (Tomei), a pill-popping punk rock enthusiast. The duo proceeds to embark on a journey to reconnect and rebuild their dynamic.

After the box office disappointment with Disney’s live-action Snow White remake, She Gets It From Me is Zegler’s opportunity to turn the conversation around. The synopsis of the film reportedly reads:

“YouTube is packed with tearful family reunions, but nobody films the messy aftermath.”

The film is produced by 3311 Productions in partnership with Anna Werner for Seven Elephants. They are joined by Jay Reiss, who also serves as a script writer. Embankment Films handles international sales and is launching global pre-sales in Cannes, while the US rights are presented by the Creative Artists Agency (CAA).

Who represents She Gets It From Me stars Rachel Zegler and Marisa Tomei?

2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals (Image via Getty)

Zegler is reportedly represented by the CAA and has been enjoying a meteoric rise in her career, barring the underwhelming audience acceptance of Disney’s Snow White. She won the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy for her breakout role in the 2021 Steven Spielberg film, West Side Story.

The 23-year-old has since gone on to star as Anthea in the DC superhero film Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and Lucy Gray Baird in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, both in 2023. Zegler made her Broadway debut in 2024 playing Juliet in a production of William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, and has recently been announced to lead Evita at the London Palladium.

Academy winning actress Marisa Tomei is represented by by The Gersh Agency, Untitled Entertainment and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole. She has been balancing both big-budget and indie films in recent days, and most popularly portray’s Spider-Man aka Peter Parker’s Aunt May in the MCU. Her other contemporary works include the She Came to Me in 2023 and Upgraded in 2024.

The director’s take on She Gets It From Me

World Premiere Of Disney's Snow White (Image via Getty)

German film director Julia von Heinz, who helms She Gets It From Me, is known for films such as Treasure (2024) and And Tomorrow the Entire World (2020), Germany’s submission to the Oscars in the following year.

She promises audiences an honest and immersive cinematic experience with She Gets It From Me, telling Variety:

“The emotional truth of the movie, reflecting parts of all our lives, is truly funny, immersive cinema. Jay’s screenplay captures family dynamics at their most authentic: absurd yet profound, messy yet meaningful. The collision of two worlds creates comedy that cuts deep because it’s so honest.”

