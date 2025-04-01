Tom Holland’s Spider-Man 4: Title, Release date, and what to expect from Peter Parker’s next adventure

With CinemaCon being underway, fans have finally received the initial details regarding Spider-Man 4. Sony hosted their panel at CinemaCon on March 31, 2025, taking to the stage to discuss about their upcoming releases. These films included the upcoming The Karate Kid feature, 28 Years Later, GOAT, and more, along with the highly anticipated Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

However, the biggest announcement of the night was that Spider-Man 4 is set to be titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day , named after the comic book. The film will also be officially directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who had been rumored to be helming the film for a while. He has previously worked on Shang-Chi and the Ten Rings for Marvel Studios.

When does Spider-Man 4 come out?

It was also revealed on the CinemaCon stage that the film is set to release on July 31, 2026. Spider-Man 4 will also be coming out five years after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which released in theatres in December, 2021.

The film will, of course, be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since it is a joint production between Sony Pictures Entertainment and Marvel Studios. Producers Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal will be back as producers.

What can fans expect from Spider-Man 4?

While plot details for Spider-Man 4 aren't available as of now, director Destin Daniel Cretton did take to the stage to share his excitement for the film. Cretton shared that he has been working with some incredible artists to craft this next adventure for the character and a story that is unique.

“Everyday right now, I’m exploring the next stage of this amazing character with a team of incredible artists of the world. How to swing, how to create an emotional story and a ride we haven’t seen before,” said Cretton.

He continued:

“They tell me it’s tradition to tell you something about the film, that no one knows. We do have a trailer even though we didn’t share anything,” joked Cretton.

Following this, Tom Holland joined via video chat, since he wasn't able to attend the event due to his ongoing shooting of The Odyssey. Further talking about the film, he mentioned how Spider-Man: No Way Home left the character in an unique position, and how the next installment will be a completely fresh start for Peter Parker.

"I am so sorry I can’t be with you. I am halfway around the world shooting a movie. I know we left you with a massive cliffhanger at the end of 'No Way Home,' so 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' is a fresh start. It is exactly that. That’s all I can say," shared Holland.

No cast details for the film were provided at CinemaCon. However, Sadie Sink is rumored to star in the film as of now.

