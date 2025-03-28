"A victim of misogyny": Internet comes to Rachel Zegler's defense amidst the Snow White drama

Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler, released in cinemas on Friday, March 21, 2025. The film is the latest release in Disney's line of remaking their old and classic animated projects, and it follows the titular character as she battles her evil stepmother, the Evil Queen. However, while it is one of Disney's biggest outings of the year, its release has been shadowed by much controversy.

Rachel Zegler, who portrays Snow White in the film, has been harassed on the internet for her online political activism. Specifically, Zegler has been outspoken about her disdain for the current President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, and how she has been advocating for Palestine ever since the war in Gaza broke out.

She has also been harassed for her past comments about Snow White. In an interview with Extra in 2022, she said that the remake would update some of the story elements to make the film more modern. However, amidst the harassment campaign online, many on the internet have come to the star's defense. Here are some of the reactions:

"Rachel Zegler is actually just a victim of misogyny in Hollywood and was dogpiled on for no reason. I really believe that if any male actor said the things she did, the reception would be far more positive," said one fan.

"Despite those who tried to silence her, she stood by her word. and that makes rachel zegler the people’s princess," said another fan.

"Rachel Zegler is somehow such a polarising figure and all she does is...be more talented than everyone else while simultaneously not supporting genocide," said another fan.

"I don't know, I think the reason that Snow White isn't doing well is because it looks like an unholy abomination. Disney wants to redirect the blame towards Rachel Zegler but at the end of the day, these movies are corporate slop designed to sell theme park packages," said another fan.

"Disney was fine with using Rachel Zegler’s heritage to make their movie seem more progressive but are now throwing her under the bus in every way possible because it wasn’t a success… that’s disgusting," said another frustrated fan.

"The actual craziest part of all the Rachel Zegler stuff is that legitimately everyone I know that has worked with her absolutely rave about her all day every day and say she’s the nicest person in the world," said another fan.

"Funniest thing about all these grown men disgusted by the mere presence of Rachel Zegler is how much they care about f*****g Snow White," said another fan.

Snow White's controversies don't end with Rachel Zegler

However, Snow White's controversies just don't end with Rachel Zegler. The film has been the topic of conversations since the beginning. Especially when Peter Dinklage originally called out the film in 2021 for still adapting the "backwards" story of the Seven Dwarfs on Marc Maron's podcast. This lead to Disney making all the dwarfs in the film CGI - a decision which has gotten them further flack.

Gal Gadot's pro-Israel stance also led to many fans boycotting the film as tensions between Israel and Palestine continued to rise.

For further updates on the film, stay tuned with us.

