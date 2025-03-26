“I think they’ve gone backwards”: Actor Greg Doherty expresses his outrage against Disney as it replaces Snow White dwarves with CGI

It looks like Disney's latest Snow White remake can't get away from controversy, as it has been condemned by another actor. This time, actor Greg Doherty, best known for starring in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2, has condemned Disney for a decision that, he believes, takes away jobs from talented actors with dwarfism.

In Snow White, all the dwarf characters are depicted using CGI and motion-capture technology — a switch made after actor Peter Dinklage criticized Disney for remaking the film, which already had a troubling representation of the group.

Doherty, in a statement to Manchester Evening News on March 24, 2025, said Disney has gone "backwards" with the decision.

"Film work for little people doesn't come around too often, but when it does, it's really enjoyable, which makes what Disney is doing so disappointing. I think they've gone backwards," Doherty said.

"What they have done is deny very talented and hard-working people with dwarfism that are out there and could have fulfilled these roles," he added.

Peter Dinklage previously criticized Disney's decision to remake Snow White

When Disney originally announced the Snow White remake, actor Peter Dinklage had much to say about it. Speaking about the issue on the WTF Podcast with Marc Maron in 2022, Dinklage questioned Disney's decision to remake a story that he considered "backwards" and questioned why the company would still make a stereotypical story about seven dwarfs "living in a cave".

"You're progressive in one way and you're still making that f***king backwards story about seven dwarves living in a cave together, what the f*** are you doing man?" Dinklage said.

Greg Doherty also responded to Dinklage's comments, and while he appreciated the Game of Thrones star's concerns, he still felt that Disney's decision ultimately took away opportunities from actors with dwarfism.

"I hold in really high esteem some of the famous actors like Peter Dinklage, who have left a real legacy by making some really great movies and TV shows like Game of Thrones, and that's something he should be really proud of. But there are young actors coming through the ranks now that have got more confidence in themselves because these actors have done these great roles," Doherty said.

"By Disney doing this, they've gotten rid of those little people being able to have a chance for community in and around the shoots, and have basically said they don't need these people in the future."

Snow White was embroiled in controversy even before release

Snow White had been embroiled in major controversy prior to its release last Friday, March 21, 2025.

The original controversy started with actress Rachel Zegler being harassed when she highlighted how the remake would strip some of the more dated concepts of the original story.

The movie is playing in theaters right now.

