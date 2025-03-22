Snow White box office fails to be the fairest of them all amidst movie controversy

After a long wait, Disney's Snow White, starring Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot, opened in theatres yesterday, March 21, 2025. Being a remake of the classic 1937 film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs and an adaptation of the 1812 fairy tale of the same name, the film is the latest in Disney's line of remakes where they reimagine all their classic animated films for a new generation.

Ad

Following the titular character, Snow White sees Snow try and reclaim her true and rightful position by defeating the Evil Queen who has taken over her father's kingdom. However, while Snow has her own battles to fight, the film is also facing challenges at the box office.

With the film only bringing in around $3.5 million in its opening Thursday previews, the film failed to meet box office projections.

Snow White's box office projections drop amidst low opening preview numbers

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Box Office Pro projected Snow White to make around $65 million to $85 million domestically in February. However, its recent opening numbers have made it fall to the mid-$40 million. Following its release, Deadline reported that the film would be earning around that number in its opening weekend after earning $3.5 million in Thursday previews and a total of $15.5 million on opening day.

This makes the Rachel Zegler and Gal Gadot-starrer fall right in line with Disney's Dumbo, which saw similar numbers at the box office as well and is generally considered a flop among many. The latest Disney remake also has a hefty reported budget of $240 million to $270 million, which makes it one of the most expensive films to come out of the House of the Mouse in recent memory.

Ad

Snow White's low box office comes amidst the controversies the movie has been going through. The film faced scrutiny early on when Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage called out Disney in January 2022 on Marc Maron's podcast for still adapting a story that featured a problematic portrayal of dwarfs. This led to the studio having to pivot to different ideas.

Alongside that, Rachel Zegler angered many reactionaries online as well after calling the original Snow White story "problematic." Ever since then, the actress has been criticized online. Her support for Palestine has also drawn criticism, especially with her co-star Gal Gadot being from Israel.

Ad

However, Gal Gadot herself has received a lot of flack online, too, for her pro-Zionism stance, with many calling for boycotts of the film. This, ultimately, led Disney to have to scale back the film's premiere.

Snow White gets a B+ cinemascore from audience

Expand Tweet

Ad

The troubles of Rachel Zeggler-starrer's box office can also be tracked to how the audience reacts to the movie as per Cinemascore. The site surveyed audiences' opinions on films and revealed that the film received a B+ score - which is a new low for Disney.

Every theatrically-released Disney remake has earned nothing less than an A-. With the weekend still left to go, fans can certainly expect more box office numbers to arrive on Monday when the film is done with its opening three days.

Ad

For further updates on the film's performance, stay tuned with us.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback