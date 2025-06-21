Ozark soundtrack: All songs featured in the show explored

Ozark by Netflix stands as an example of atmospheric storytelling, where music serves as more than mere background score; it becomes a prominent character in the narrative itself.

Like Breaking Bad, Ozark uses its soundtrack to effectively develop a mood, with music as a key driving force for often dark scenes.

The show's carefully curated musical landscape spans various genres, from intimidating country ballads to high-energy techno beats and classic rock anthems, creating a rhythmic tapestry that perfectly complements the series' intense, complex themes.

All the tracks featured in Ozark

Ozark season 1

A still image from the trailer of the series Ozark (Image via Apple TV+)

Whilin - Decade

H Bomb -Extreme Music

Riviera Romance -Dorothee Rascle & Jean Soullier

Dear Love of Mine -Daniel Spaleniak

Outlaw Justice - Blues Saraceno

Riviera Romance - APM Music

Still the Same - Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band

24 Hours -Rainman

Nobody Speak - DJ Shadow, Run The Jewels

Reflections (Trailer Music) - APM Film Orchestra

Sports Nite - Eric Hachikian

Ain't Gonna Miss You Anymore - Extreme Music

Change Your Ways - Extreme Music

Say That Again -Extreme Music

Were You There When They Crucified My Lord - Extreme Music

Scattered Leaves - The Be Good Tanyas

Can't You Hear Me Knocking - The Rolling Stones

Beyond the Fray - Cassandra Violet

Old Dream - Paul Bergmann

She Got a Mind - Natural Child

Bad Man - Blues Saraceno

Go! - SweatBeatz

Little Girl - Arroyo

Do What You Want - Cheerleader

Don't Worry Tracy - Christopher Blue

Bombshell - Beans & Fatback

Get It All - DecadeZ

Prolly - Mr.Robotic

How Great Thou Art - Carl Boberg

Today's the Day - Eric Hachikian

Lovin' Days - Denney and The Jets

Waiting for You (feat. Madison Love) - Coyote Kisses

Black Beatles (feat. Gucci Mane) - Rae Sremmurd

Old Folks Home - TAB The Band

Bet You Thought I Was - Rel

You're So Good For Me - Lenny Mack Band

Now and Then - Natural Child

That'll Be the Day - The Crickets

Let It Start - Extreme Music

Samba Tropical - APM Music

Tu Voz - APM Music

Ducks on the March - APM Music

Kiss Me Tenderly - 5 Alarm Music

Adios Al Amor -APM Music

Complices Sueño - APM Music

Jackie Blue - The Ozark Mountain Daredevils

Grab as Much (as you can) - The Black Angels

Free Throw - The Mezcals

Hell Raiser - Extreme Music

Car Accident - Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans

Ozark - Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans

Mourning - Danny Bensi

Decks Dark - Radiohead

Nobody Speak - DJ Shadow

Can't You Hear Me Knocking - The Rolling Stones

Love Is Alive - Gary Wright

Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat Major for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 19: II. Adagio - Ronald Brautigam, Norrköping Symphony Orchestra, Andrew Parrott

Man Who Sold The World - Marc Menchaca

Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat Major, Op. 19: II. Adagio - Ludwig van Beethoven, Arthur Rubinstein, Josef Krips,

Ozark season 2

A still image from the trailer of the series Ozark (Image via Apple TV+)

Hush 2 - Atlantic Haze

I Got a Story To Tell -The Notorious B.I.G.

Somebody's Gotta Die (2014 Remaster) - The Notorious B.I.G.

Waitin’ Round to Die - Townes Van Zandt

Summer Wind - Frank Sinatra

Car Accident - Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans

Mourning - Danny Bensi

Robber Priest - Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans

Marty’s Speech - Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans

Stripping Isn’t For Everyone - Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans

Feels Different - Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans

Prioritize - Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans

Get In - Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans

Clearing The Club - Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans

Burning The Church - Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans

The Beginning - Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans

Investment Strategies - Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans

Dermody Realty - Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans

Worse Than Dad - Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans

Discoveries - Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans

One Hour - Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans

Power Of Community - Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans

Driving - Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans

Empty Account - Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans

Liquidate - Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans

The Confession - Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans

The Man Who Sold the World (2015 Remaster) - David Bowie

Dragnet (Instrumental) - Ray Anthony

Rehab - Amy Winehouse

Ski Mask (feat. Los & Sahtyre) - Atlantic Haze, Sahtyre, LOS

You Already Know - Dres

Uncontrollable - Key Man

Get In - Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans

Freak Like Me - NoMBe

Moon Landing - North Of South

Hooligan - ChildsPlay

Hush 2 - Atlantic Haze

Shotgun - Junior Walker & The All Stars

Sweet Thing - Johnny Newbag

Love Is an Illusion - Ronnie Walker

Mourning - Danny Bensi, Saunder Jurriaans

Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler) - Marvin Gaye

Car Accident - Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans

Superman Lover - Johnny "Guitar" Watson

I Wanna Be (Your Everything) - The Manhattans

I Waited by the Chapel Door - Andrea Litkei, Ervin Litkei

Fly ft. Balance - Extreme Music

Wichita Lineman - Glen Campbell

Wifey - Qveen Herby

Black It Out - Chizzy

Make It With You - Scantron

Oh Girl - The Chi-Lites

Brandy (You're A Fine Girl) - Looking Glass

I Walk the Line - Johnny Cash

Drip Drop - Dion

Wifey - Qveen Herby

Ozark season 3

A still image from the trailer of the series Ozark (Image via Apple TV+)

NLV - OHNO

Presagio - La Sonora Dinamita

Symphony 7: I. Poco Sostenuto - Vicace, Marlboro Festival Orchestra

Bebey (feat. Giggs) [SN1 Road Mix] -Theophilus London, Giggs

The Daily Mail - Radiohead

Come and Get Your Love - Redbone

Time for Me to Fly - REO Speedwagon

The Fundamentals - Arthur Ahbez

Get It Out - Flashback Reunion

C.R.E.A.M. (Cash Rules Everything Around Me) [feat. Method Man, Raekwon, Inspectah Deck & Buddha Monk] - Wu-Tang Clan

Bésame mucho - Tino Rossi

Brujerizmo -Brujeria

Revolucion - Brujeria

Full Clip - Gang Starr

Have Love Will Travel - The Sonics

Gymnopedie No. 2 - Erik Satie

I'd Rather Go Blind - Etta James

Fancy - Bobbie Gentry

The Wild Kindness - Silver Jews

My Evil Mind - Jack Cook

Only You Know - Dion

Piece of Me - Lady Wray

Jazz Nightly - Ron Asprey

Ben’s Body (From “Ozark” Season 3 Original Soundtrack / Acoustic Version) - Saunder Jurriaans

Mourning - Danny Bensi, Saunder Jurriaans

New King of the Mountain - Romany Rye

Paid In Full - Eric B. & Rakim, Marley Marl

Ozark season 4

Cast of Ozark at LA Premiere Screening and Afterparty 2018, Los Angeles (Image via Getty)

Bring It On Home to Me - Sam Cooke

Tierra Mexicana - C-Kan

Brillo - Niña Dioz

How Lonesome Can I Get - Durwood Daily Haddock

This Just In - APM Music

11/8 - sym fera

Dreams - Scantron

U See It - T-Flex

Ça plane pour moi (Original 1977 Version) - Plastic Bertrand

Weepin Willow Tree - Gwynn Michaels

Childlike - Extreme Music

Mot Aykerim (You Can’t Cheat Death) [Alternate Take] - Ayalew Mesfin

My Evil Mind - Jack Cook

I Feel Like I'm In Love Again - Tacoma

You Bore Me - Husky Loops

e in Spirit - Jim James

I Feel Sanctified - The Commodores

N.Y. State of Mind - Nas

The haunting music world of Ozark emerges from the creative collaboration between composers Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans, whose original score forms the series' emotional core.

Additionally, supporting this foundation, Chase Deso and James Newberry serve a different spectrum of musical layers, while music supervisor Gabe Hilfer curates the perfect song selections. Phil McGowan's expert score mixing ensures every note adds volume to the chilling precision, creating television's most atmospheric soundscape.

Let us know in the comment section which track you liked the most.

