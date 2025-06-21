Ozark soundtrack: All songs featured in the show explored

Ozark by Netflix stands as an example of atmospheric storytelling, where music serves as more than mere background score; it becomes a prominent character in the narrative itself.
Like Breaking Bad, Ozark uses its soundtrack to effectively develop a mood, with music as a key driving force for often dark scenes.
The show's carefully curated musical landscape spans various genres, from intimidating country ballads to high-energy techno beats and classic rock anthems, creating a rhythmic tapestry that perfectly complements the series' intense, complex themes.
All the tracks featured in Ozark
Ozark season 1
Whilin - Decade
H Bomb -Extreme Music
Riviera Romance -Dorothee Rascle & Jean Soullier
Dear Love of Mine -Daniel Spaleniak
Outlaw Justice - Blues Saraceno
Riviera Romance - APM Music
Still the Same - Bob Seger & The Silver Bullet Band
24 Hours -Rainman
Nobody Speak - DJ Shadow, Run The Jewels
Reflections (Trailer Music) - APM Film Orchestra
Sports Nite - Eric Hachikian
Ain't Gonna Miss You Anymore - Extreme Music
Change Your Ways - Extreme Music
Say That Again -Extreme Music
Were You There When They Crucified My Lord - Extreme Music
Scattered Leaves - The Be Good Tanyas
Can't You Hear Me Knocking - The Rolling Stones
Beyond the Fray - Cassandra Violet
Old Dream - Paul Bergmann
She Got a Mind - Natural Child
Bad Man - Blues Saraceno
Go! - SweatBeatz
Little Girl - Arroyo
Do What You Want - Cheerleader
Don't Worry Tracy - Christopher Blue
Bombshell - Beans & Fatback
Get It All - DecadeZ
Prolly - Mr.Robotic
How Great Thou Art - Carl Boberg
Today's the Day - Eric Hachikian
Lovin' Days - Denney and The Jets
Waiting for You (feat. Madison Love) - Coyote Kisses
Black Beatles (feat. Gucci Mane) - Rae Sremmurd
Old Folks Home - TAB The Band
Bet You Thought I Was - Rel
You're So Good For Me - Lenny Mack Band
Now and Then - Natural Child
That'll Be the Day - The Crickets
Let It Start - Extreme Music
Samba Tropical - APM Music
Tu Voz - APM Music
Ducks on the March - APM Music
Kiss Me Tenderly - 5 Alarm Music
Adios Al Amor -APM Music
Complices Sueño - APM Music
Jackie Blue - The Ozark Mountain Daredevils
Grab as Much (as you can) - The Black Angels
Free Throw - The Mezcals
Hell Raiser - Extreme Music
Car Accident - Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans
Ozark - Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans
Mourning - Danny Bensi
Decks Dark - Radiohead
Nobody Speak - DJ Shadow
Can't You Hear Me Knocking - The Rolling Stones
Love Is Alive - Gary Wright
Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat Major for Piano and Orchestra, Op. 19: II. Adagio - Ronald Brautigam, Norrköping Symphony Orchestra, Andrew Parrott
Man Who Sold The World - Marc Menchaca
Piano Concerto No. 2 in B-Flat Major, Op. 19: II. Adagio - Ludwig van Beethoven, Arthur Rubinstein, Josef Krips,
Ozark season 2
Hush 2 - Atlantic Haze
I Got a Story To Tell -The Notorious B.I.G.
Somebody's Gotta Die (2014 Remaster) - The Notorious B.I.G.
Waitin’ Round to Die - Townes Van Zandt
Summer Wind - Frank Sinatra
Car Accident - Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans
Mourning - Danny Bensi
Robber Priest - Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans
Marty’s Speech - Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans
Stripping Isn’t For Everyone - Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans
Feels Different - Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans
Prioritize - Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans
Get In - Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans
Clearing The Club - Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans
Burning The Church - Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans
The Beginning - Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans
Investment Strategies - Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans
Dermody Realty - Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans
Worse Than Dad - Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans
Discoveries - Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans
One Hour - Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans
Power Of Community - Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans
Driving - Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans
Empty Account - Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans
Liquidate - Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans
The Confession - Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans
The Man Who Sold the World (2015 Remaster) - David Bowie
Dragnet (Instrumental) - Ray Anthony
Rehab - Amy Winehouse
Ski Mask (feat. Los & Sahtyre) - Atlantic Haze, Sahtyre, LOS
You Already Know - Dres
Uncontrollable - Key Man
Get In - Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans
Freak Like Me - NoMBe
Moon Landing - North Of South
Hooligan - ChildsPlay
Hush 2 - Atlantic Haze
Shotgun - Junior Walker & The All Stars
Sweet Thing - Johnny Newbag
Love Is an Illusion - Ronnie Walker
Mourning - Danny Bensi, Saunder Jurriaans
Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler) - Marvin Gaye
Car Accident - Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans
Superman Lover - Johnny "Guitar" Watson
I Wanna Be (Your Everything) - The Manhattans
I Waited by the Chapel Door - Andrea Litkei, Ervin Litkei
Fly ft. Balance - Extreme Music
Wichita Lineman - Glen Campbell
Wifey - Qveen Herby
Black It Out - Chizzy
Make It With You - Scantron
Oh Girl - The Chi-Lites
Brandy (You're A Fine Girl) - Looking Glass
I Walk the Line - Johnny Cash
Drip Drop - Dion
Wifey - Qveen Herby
Ozark season 3
NLV - OHNO
Presagio - La Sonora Dinamita
Symphony 7: I. Poco Sostenuto - Vicace, Marlboro Festival Orchestra
Bebey (feat. Giggs) [SN1 Road Mix] -Theophilus London, Giggs
The Daily Mail - Radiohead
Come and Get Your Love - Redbone
Time for Me to Fly - REO Speedwagon
The Fundamentals - Arthur Ahbez
Get It Out - Flashback Reunion
C.R.E.A.M. (Cash Rules Everything Around Me) [feat. Method Man, Raekwon, Inspectah Deck & Buddha Monk] - Wu-Tang Clan
Bésame mucho - Tino Rossi
Brujerizmo -Brujeria
Revolucion - Brujeria
Full Clip - Gang Starr
Have Love Will Travel - The Sonics
Gymnopedie No. 2 - Erik Satie
I'd Rather Go Blind - Etta James
Fancy - Bobbie Gentry
The Wild Kindness - Silver Jews
My Evil Mind - Jack Cook
Only You Know - Dion
Piece of Me - Lady Wray
Jazz Nightly - Ron Asprey
Ben’s Body (From “Ozark” Season 3 Original Soundtrack / Acoustic Version) - Saunder Jurriaans
Mourning - Danny Bensi, Saunder Jurriaans
New King of the Mountain - Romany Rye
Paid In Full - Eric B. & Rakim, Marley Marl
Ozark season 4
Bring It On Home to Me - Sam Cooke
Tierra Mexicana - C-Kan
Brillo - Niña Dioz
How Lonesome Can I Get - Durwood Daily Haddock
This Just In - APM Music
11/8 - sym fera
Dreams - Scantron
U See It - T-Flex
Ça plane pour moi (Original 1977 Version) - Plastic Bertrand
Weepin Willow Tree - Gwynn Michaels
Childlike - Extreme Music
Mot Aykerim (You Can’t Cheat Death) [Alternate Take] - Ayalew Mesfin
My Evil Mind - Jack Cook
I Feel Like I'm In Love Again - Tacoma
You Bore Me - Husky Loops
e in Spirit - Jim James
I Feel Sanctified - The Commodores
N.Y. State of Mind - Nas
The haunting music world of Ozark emerges from the creative collaboration between composers Danny Bensi and Saunder Jurriaans, whose original score forms the series' emotional core.
Additionally, supporting this foundation, Chase Deso and James Newberry serve a different spectrum of musical layers, while music supervisor Gabe Hilfer curates the perfect song selections. Phil McGowan's expert score mixing ensures every note adds volume to the chilling precision, creating television's most atmospheric soundscape.
