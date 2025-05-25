Motorheads soundtrack: A list of every song in the series

On May 20, 2025, Motorheads premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The coming-of-age drama by John A. Norris is about a close-knit group of teens with a passion for cars and racing.

Set in Ironwood, Pennsylvania, the story is about outsiders who make friends through street racing and deal with social as well as their real-life problems. The whole series is about first love, family mysteries, and the journey of growing up.

Motorheads' music is produced by Jamie Jackson and Waz, together known as WAZ-JACKSON. Waz and Jamie Jackson are a dynamic duo that is great at making different soundscapes.

Motorheads: List of all songs in the series

Motorheads soundtrack includes a total of 63 songs spanning 10 episodes, combining rock, pop, country, and alternative tunes. Each episode features a curated set of tracks sung by various artists that complement the story and mood.

Episode 1 – S01E01

This Ain’t a Scene, It’s an Arms Race – Fall Out Boy (3:32)

Beautiful Things – Benson Boone (3:40)

Cruise – Florida Georgia Line (3:55)

Lose Control – Teddy Swims (3:24)

Bad idea right? – Olivia Rodrigo (3:00)

Home – Good Neighbours (4:00)

Oysters In My Pocket – Royel Otis (3:20)

The Moment – Chair Model (3:15)

Nothing But Love (feat Jay Buchanan) – The Bloody Beetroots (4:10)

All I Want – Valen (3:50)

Get him back! – Olivia Rodrigo (2:58)

Baby Go Boom – Nashvilains (3:45)

My Life’s a Lie – Caged Animals (3:33)

Episode 2 – S01E02

Reservoir Park – The Dutchess & The Duke (3:30)

I Ain’t Worried – OneRepublic (3:35)

Weird Wild Free – A.R.E. Weapons (3:10)

Robbery – CFL Billions (3:40)

Can’t Stop Me Now – Goose (4:05)

Episode 3 – S01E03

Paper Planes – M.I.A. (3:25)

Rock and a Hard Place – David Ramirez (4:00)

The View Between Villages – Noah Kahan (3:45)

Ready To Roll – Philadelphia Grand Jury (3:50)

1901 – Phoenix (3:15)

Come and Get It – Jade Josephine (3:30)

Time Stands Still – Uh Huh Her (3:50)

Beggin – Madcon (2:55)

Episode 4 – S01E04

Mr. Brightside – The Killers (3:42)

Young In América – Barns Courtney (3:35)

Miles On It – Marshmello & Kane Brown (3:55)

If I Could – Annie Williams (3:45)

Rock n Roll – Ian Moore (4:05)

Kick the Door – Betta Lemme (3:15)

Episode 5 – S01E05

When You Know, You Know – French Cassettes (3:50)

Never Comin’ Home – Bailey Zimmerman (3:55)

Bar, Guitar And A Honky Tonk Crowd – Brent Cobb (4:20)

All the Wild Horses – Ray LaMontagne (4:10)

Earthshaker – Las Palmas (3:40)

Episode 6 – S01E06

Something’s Coming – Cheat Codes & Lady A (3:30)

A Lot More Free – Max McNown (3:55)

No Good – KALEO (3:40)

Halfway To Hell – Jelly Roll (4:05)

Seasons – NEEDTOBREATHE (4:15)

Episode 7 – S01E07

Joker And The Thief – Wolfmother (3:40)

Body Movin’ (Fatboy Slim Remix) – Beastie Boys (3:20)

Salt – Lauren Martinez (3:35)

Both – Ingrid Andress (3:30)

Episode 8 – S01E08

Down The Road I Go – Truth & Janey (3:50)

Rush – Troye Sivan (3:30)

Fire Away – Chris Stapleton (3:45)

Save Your Tears – The Weeknd (3:35)

TORE UP – Don Toliver (3:25)

The Feels – Labrinth (3:40)

Maybe It’s Late – Valen (3:50)

Episode 9 – S01E09

First Blood – Kavinsky (3:40)

Blessings – Hollow Coves (3:45)

I Guess – Lizzy McAlpine (3:55)

Be Good To Me – Jacob Banks & Seinabo Sey (4:00)

Episode 10 – S01E10

Here’s To You Kid (Feat. Ani Difranco) – Kristen Ford (4:00)

HOT TO GO! – Chappell Roan (3:30)

USA Today – KALEO (3:45)

Shiver – Hazlett (3:50)

Outro – M83 (4:10)

About the music composer

The original score for Motorheads is composed by Jamie Jackson and Waz, also known as WAZ-JACKSON. Both have extensive experience in television scoring, having worked on shows like Cougar Town, Bad Monkey, and Bluff City Law.

Notable creators, such as Bill Lawrence and Shonda Rhimes, have collaborated with the duo. Their recent work on Apple TV's Bad Monkey highlights their combined skills. Jamie Jackson is trained in classical piano, and Waz is a self-taught guitarist. He performed original Tom Petty covers to capture the show's complex mood.

Motorheads: Plot of the series

Motorheads is about a group of high school students who live in Ironwood, Pennsylvania, a town that is having a hard time with its economy. Caitlyn and Zac Torres are twins.

Their father, Christian Maddox, was a famous street racer who went missing after robbing a bank 17 years ago. The twins and their friends fix up their dad's old racecar and start illegal street racing, which is a dangerous sport.

With fast cars and a lingering family mystery as the backdrop, the show explores the complexities of teenage life. Zac and Caitlyn have to deal with the weight of their father's legacy while also trying to make their own way in the world.

The show underscores themes of truth, lies, love, and ambition. Racing comes with significant risks, and Zac struggles to balance his loyalty to his family with his personal choices. Harris Bowers, a troubled local boy, is his rival, which adds to the tension that builds toward a climactic and uncertain ending.

Logan Maddox, the twins' uncle and a former NASCAR mechanic, is also an important part of the story. He struggles to keep his auto shop open. Samantha Torres, the twins' mother, returns to town to start over.

As the season goes on, hidden riches and long-buried secrets about Christian's disappearance are revealed, making the characters face their pasts and the consequences of their decisions. Motorheads shows how individuals search for their identity and a place in the world when they live in a harsh environment.

Street racing serves as both a literal and a symbolic escape. The drama and excitement of the racing scenes go well with the emotional depth of the characters' relationships, making the show an interesting watch.

Motorheads is available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

