Motorheads: Full list of cast explored

Motorheads is a coming-of-age series on Prime Video, which was released on May 20, 2025. John A. Norris, known for his work on shows like One Tree Hill and All American, wrote and executive produced and also served as the showrunner on this series.

Ad

The 10-episode series follows a group of high schoolers in the fictional town of Ironwood, Pennsylvania, who are brought together due to their shared love of automobiles and street racing.

Neil Burger directed the pilot and served as an executive producer. Jason Seagraves, Ruben Fleischer, Keegan Rosenberger, and Dana Brunetti also executive produce the show.

Ryan Phillippe appears in the series as Logan Maddox, while Nathalie Kelley portrays Samantha Torres. Michael Cimino and Melissa Colazzo also play major roles in Motorheads.

Ad

Trending

Complete cast of Motorheads

1) Ryan Phillippe as Logan Maddox

Ryan Phillippe (Image via Getty)

Ryan Phillippe appears as Logan Maddox in Motorheads. Logan is a former NASCAR driver who owns an auto body shop in Ironwood. He becomes a mentor to his nephew and niece, twins Zac and Caitlyn, after they move to Ironwood.

Ad

Phillippe rose to fame in the 90s with his roles in movies such as I Know What You Did Last Summer and Cruel Intentions. He has also appeared in the USA Network TV series Shooter and Peacock's MacGruber.

2) Nathalie Kelley as Samantha Torres

Nathalie Kelley (Image via Getty)

Nathalie Kelley portrays Samantha Torres, an ER nurse who moves to her hometown of Ironwood with her two teenage children. She does this in an attempt to keep her children safe from their father's criminal past.

Ad

Kelley is a Peruvian-Australian actress who made her acting debut in a TV series titled Mermaid, which was not picked up. Her breakthrough role came in the 2006 movie The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. She appeared in the final season of The CW TV series The Vampire Diaries. She played the lead role of Noa Hamilton in the 2020 ABC series The Baker and the Beauty.

3) Michael Cimino as Zac Torres

Ad

Michael Cimino (Image via Getty)

Michael Cimino appears as Zac Torres, the teenage son of Samantha Torres and Caitlyn Torres' twin brother. Initially reluctant to leave Brooklyn to move to Ironwood, Zac finds it hard to adapt to the new environment and gets involved in the local street racing scene.

Ad

Cimino first earned recognition in the industry for his portrayal of Bob Palmeri in the 2019 movie Annabelle Comes Home. He also played the lead role in the Hulu TV series Love, Victor, and had the supporting role of Ethan Morales in Netflix's hit show Never Have I Ever. The live-action movie Until Dawn and the fantasy romance film Girl Haunts Boy are two of his most recent projects.

4) Melissa Collazo as Caitlyn Torres

Ad

(L-R) Uriah Shelton, Nicolas Cantu, Ryan Phillippe, Michael Cimino, and Melissa Collazo attend Prime Video's "Motorheads" Red Carpet and Screening. (Image via Getty)

Melissa Collazo plays the role of Caitlyn Torres, Samantha's daughter and Zac's twin sister. Caitlyn is passionate about cars and finds her father's old Dodge Charger after moving to Ironwood. She is determined to restore the Dodge Charger and challenges the local racing champion.

Ad

Collazo appeared in Netflix's Stranger Things and also had a role in 2018's The Little Mermaid. In 2020, she appeared in two movies, Freaky and Swamp Thing. She played Maeve Rojas in both seasons of Peacock's teen slasher series One of Us Is Lying.

List of supporting actors in Motorheads

(L-R) John Norris, Sue Kroll, Global Head of Marketing, Amazon MGM Studios, Uriah Shelton, Josh Macqueen, Nicolas Cantu, Drake Rodger, Nathalie Kelley, Michael Cimino, Johnna Dias-Watson, Melissa Collazo, Mia Healey, Ryan Phillippe and Jason Seagraves attend Prime Video's "Motorheads" Red Carpet and Screening (Image via Getty)

Besides the aforementioned actors, several others appear in Motorheads. Here is a list of the actors and the characters they play:

Ad

Uriah Shelton as Curtis Young

Nicolas Cantu as Marcel Crawford

Josh Macqueen as Harris Bowers

Drake Rodger as Ray Young

Mia Healey as Alicia Whitaker

Johnna Dias-Watson as Kiara Gibbons

Audrey Gerthoffer as Brooke

Myles Erlick as Noah

Paul Popowich as Sheriff Hugo/Hugo

Deacon Phillippe as Christian Maddox

Matt Lanter as Darren Bowers

Motorheads is available to stream on Prime Video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Ankita Shaw is an Entertainment Writer at Sportskeeda. While she has a Bachelor's degree in Physiology, her interest in films, television shows, and books has propelled her into the world of entertainment journalism.



With a passion for storytelling, she has worked as a writer for the digital publication TheThings and served as a full-time Entertainment News Writer at Animated Times, accumulating over one and a half years of experience. As an entertainment reporter, she enjoys reading and writing about the personal experiences of celebrities, with a particular emphasis on their human side beyond fame, wealth, and glamour.



Outside of her professional commitments, she is an aficionado of compelling narratives and enjoys watching films across diverse genres. In music, her favorite is the British-Irish boyband One Direction. She is fascinated by their creative output, which evokes joy and positivity through themes such as self-discovery, heartbreak, and love. Know More