Motorheads: Full list of cast explored

Motorheads is a coming-of-age series on Prime Video, which was released on May 20, 2025. John A. Norris, known for his work on shows like One Tree Hill and All American, wrote and executive produced and also served as the showrunner on this series.
The 10-episode series follows a group of high schoolers in the fictional town of Ironwood, Pennsylvania, who are brought together due to their shared love of automobiles and street racing.
Neil Burger directed the pilot and served as an executive producer. Jason Seagraves, Ruben Fleischer, Keegan Rosenberger, and Dana Brunetti also executive produce the show.
Ryan Phillippe appears in the series as Logan Maddox, while Nathalie Kelley portrays Samantha Torres. Michael Cimino and Melissa Colazzo also play major roles in Motorheads.
Complete cast of Motorheads
1) Ryan Phillippe as Logan Maddox
Ryan Phillippe appears as Logan Maddox in Motorheads. Logan is a former NASCAR driver who owns an auto body shop in Ironwood. He becomes a mentor to his nephew and niece, twins Zac and Caitlyn, after they move to Ironwood.
Phillippe rose to fame in the 90s with his roles in movies such as I Know What You Did Last Summer and Cruel Intentions. He has also appeared in the USA Network TV series Shooter and Peacock's MacGruber.
2) Nathalie Kelley as Samantha Torres
Nathalie Kelley portrays Samantha Torres, an ER nurse who moves to her hometown of Ironwood with her two teenage children. She does this in an attempt to keep her children safe from their father's criminal past.
Kelley is a Peruvian-Australian actress who made her acting debut in a TV series titled Mermaid, which was not picked up. Her breakthrough role came in the 2006 movie The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift. She appeared in the final season of The CW TV series The Vampire Diaries. She played the lead role of Noa Hamilton in the 2020 ABC series The Baker and the Beauty.
3) Michael Cimino as Zac Torres
Michael Cimino appears as Zac Torres, the teenage son of Samantha Torres and Caitlyn Torres' twin brother. Initially reluctant to leave Brooklyn to move to Ironwood, Zac finds it hard to adapt to the new environment and gets involved in the local street racing scene.
Cimino first earned recognition in the industry for his portrayal of Bob Palmeri in the 2019 movie Annabelle Comes Home. He also played the lead role in the Hulu TV series Love, Victor, and had the supporting role of Ethan Morales in Netflix's hit show Never Have I Ever. The live-action movie Until Dawn and the fantasy romance film Girl Haunts Boy are two of his most recent projects.
4) Melissa Collazo as Caitlyn Torres
Melissa Collazo plays the role of Caitlyn Torres, Samantha's daughter and Zac's twin sister. Caitlyn is passionate about cars and finds her father's old Dodge Charger after moving to Ironwood. She is determined to restore the Dodge Charger and challenges the local racing champion.
Collazo appeared in Netflix's Stranger Things and also had a role in 2018's The Little Mermaid. In 2020, she appeared in two movies, Freaky and Swamp Thing. She played Maeve Rojas in both seasons of Peacock's teen slasher series One of Us Is Lying.
List of supporting actors in Motorheads
Besides the aforementioned actors, several others appear in Motorheads. Here is a list of the actors and the characters they play:
- Uriah Shelton as Curtis Young
- Nicolas Cantu as Marcel Crawford
- Josh Macqueen as Harris Bowers
- Drake Rodger as Ray Young
- Mia Healey as Alicia Whitaker
- Johnna Dias-Watson as Kiara Gibbons
- Audrey Gerthoffer as Brooke
- Myles Erlick as Noah
- Paul Popowich as Sheriff Hugo/Hugo
- Deacon Phillippe as Christian Maddox
- Matt Lanter as Darren Bowers
Motorheads is available to stream on Prime Video.