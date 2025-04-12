RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 10: Release date and more explored

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars is set to return with another season of queens competing for a spot in the Hall of Fame. Eighteen familiar faces from the RuPaul's Drag Race franchise will return to star in season 10 of the All Stars edition. On April 11, 2025, the official premiere date was announced as May 9, 2025, via the show's X account.

"For the first time ever," the All Stars "tournament" will be streaming exclusively on Paramount+. With eighteen "iconic" queens, the teaser hinted that:

"Winner slays all."

The official confirmation of the tenth season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars was announced on August 16, 2024. However, with the disclosure of the release date, the show promises to deliver drama and conflicts, as returning queens go head-to-head, putting their best foot forward in the race to the finish line.

Hosted by RuPaul, the show will feature Michelle Visage, Carson Kressley, Ross Mathews, and Ts Madison joining the host as panelists.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 10's streaming platform explored

Paramount Plus was announced as the official streaming platform for the reality show. It offers a significant collection of on-demand content from Paramount, CBS, Nickelodeon, Comedy Central, BET, and MTV. Viewers can subscribe to its monthly package or purchase its yearly deal. While the monthly subscription is priced at $12.99, the annual subscription costs $120.

Moreover, the annual package removes ads from the on-demand streaming library. Meanwhile, the ad-supported Essential Plan is priced at $8 per month, adding to $60 per year.

Fans of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars can sign up for Paramount Plus with Showtime or Paramount Plus Essential plans through the Paramount Plus website. The premium plan is also available to customers as an additional service to Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.

Rumoured cast list of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 10

Following the conclusion of All Stars season 9 and amid season 17, fans of the reality show have noticed the absence of several queens from their social media accounts, assuming they have taken time off to film the All Stars season set to be released on May 9. Netizens have also noticed the queens postponing in-person shows and gigs to shoot the reality show.

The cast members rumoured to appear on the show are:

Acid Betty (Season 8) Aja (Season 9, All Stars season 3) Alyssa Hunter (Season 14) Bosco (Season 14) Cynthia Lee Fontaine (Season 8, Season 9) Daya Betty (Season 14) DeJa Skye (Season 14) Denali (Season 13) Ginger Minj (Season 7, All Stars season 2, All Stars 6) Irene Dubois (Season 15) Jorgeous (Season 14, All Stars 9) Kerri Colby (Season 14) Mistress Isabelle Brooks (Season 15) Nicole Paige Brooks (Season 2) Olivia Lux (Season 13) Phoenix (Season 3) Tina Burner (Season 13) Lydia B Kollins (Season 17)

Past winners of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars and the format explored

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, which first premiered in 2012, saw contestants compete against each other to earn a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame alongside a $100,000 cash prize, which was increased to $200,000 during season 8.

The first season saw Chad Michaels winning the competition, in which the queens were split into pairs for challenges. Alaska from season 5 won season 2 of All Stars, which introduced a shift in the format that was followed in subsequent seasons. Instead of the bottom two lip-syncing for a spot in the competition, it saw the top two lip-sync against one another for their legacy.

The third season saw Trixie Mattel win a spot in the Hall of Fame, followed by Monet X Change and Trinity The Tuck becoming joint winners of season four. Season five saw one top contestant in each episode lip-sync against a lip-sync assassin from a previous season for their legacy. Shea Coulee won season five of All Stars.

Seasons six, seven, eight, and nine saw Kylie Sonique Love, Jinkx Monsoon, Jimbo, and Angeria Paris VanMichales emerge victorious, respectively. Season 9 introduced the non-elimination format as the queens competed for charities.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 10 will stream exclusively on Paramount Plus.

